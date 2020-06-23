ESA title
Applications

SMOS monitoring droughts

23/06/2020 764 views 30 likes 440466 ID 00:03:00
English

In orbit for more than a decade, ESA’s Earth Explorer satellite SMOS has not only exceeded its planned lifespan, but also surpassed its original scientific goals. Built to demonstrate new technology in space and address gaps in our scientific understanding of how Earth works as a system, this remarkable mission is now also being used for a number of practical applications. With drought seemingly more commonplace, entrepreneurs are using information on soil moisture from SMOS and data from other satellites to generate commercial data products for the insurance market, ultimately bringing benefits to farmers.

This video includes interviews of :

Klaus Scipal: SMOS Mission Manager, ESA, Soundbites in English & German

Thijs van Leeuwen: CEO of VanderSat – Soundbites in English & Dutch

Marcel Andriesse: Senior underwriter agri-culture Swiss Re -  Soundbites in English & Dutch

More information

  • ESA
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
  • TV Exchanges
SMOS / Proba-2 VNR
Applications

SMOS / Proba-2 VNR

Video 00:06:59 2667 views 3 likes
North American drought
Applications

North American drought

Image 7431 views 19 likes
Effect of drought on corn yields
Applications

Effect of drought on corn yields

Image 957 views 11 likes
SMOS Mission
Applications

SMOS Mission

Video 00:04:40 1694 views 1 likes
Applications

SMOS: 10 years in orbit

Video 00:00:58 82 views 0 likes