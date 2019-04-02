Forging the future

Where does ESA get its ideas from? One major source of new concepts is through our Discovery & Preparation activities, forming part of ESA’s Basic Activities. Working with and across all ESA programmes, from human spaceflight to Earth observation, Discovery & Preparation lays the groundwork for ESA’s nearer-term future activities.

By supporting exploratory research into new concepts, Discovery & Preparation finds new ways of exploring space, supporting the evolution of ESA and contributing to overall Agency strategy. Through Discovery & Preparation activities, new technology, applications and working methods are investigated across all areas of ESA.

From exploring how to reduce plastic in the oceans and enable autonomous shipping, to investigating how to create a space internet and help astronauts prepare for life in space, Discovery & Preparation is advancing all areas of space research.

These investigations are carried out by experts within industry and academia, to provide new views on existing problems, as well as pushing the boundaries of our knowledge by developing the newest technology. We also seek the perspectives and motivations of industry by organising workshops, visits and interviews.