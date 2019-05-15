The communications module of Quantum is slowly lowered onto the service module

Reprogrammable satellite takes shape

The payload and platform of the first European satellite that can be completely reprogrammed after launch have been successfully joined together.

The assembly of Eutelsat Quantum took place in the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France, on 10 May.

The satellite has been developed as an ESA Partnership Project with satellite operator Eutelsat and satellite manufacturer Airbus, under ESA’s programme of Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES), leveraging on Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd, which provided the satellite’s innovative platform.

Eutelsat Quantum will allow its users to actively define and shape the performance and reach they need from the satellite.

Because Eutelsat Quantum takes a software-driven approach, changes can be made while it is in orbit, such as adjusting the satellite’s coverage, frequency and power, which enables it to operate from any orbital position.