ESA Main Control Room, Darmstadt
Enabling & Support

Mission Control adjusts to coronavirus conditions

18/03/2020 1252 views 24 likes
ESA / Enabling & Support / Operations

Responsible for spacecraft orbiting Earth, the Sun and exploring the Solar System, teams at ESA’s ESOC mission control deal with in-flight challenges every day, from faulty hardware, problematic software and hazardous space debris to computer viruses that could affect ground stations.

So how do they keep missions flying when a viral pandemic puts the people of the Agency at risk?

ESOC awaiting final countdown befor launch of BepiColombo
ESOC awaiting final countdown befor launch of BepiColombo

The first priority is the health and well-being of the workforce across the Agency, while those working at ESA’s mission control centre, in Darmstadt, Germany, have the unique challenge of maintaining missions in orbit and ensuring critical ground infrastructure functions as it should, including seven ground stations located on three continents.

Plans on the ground

ESA is currently flying 21 spacecraft from ESOC, ranging from Earth observation to astronomy and planetary exploration missions, as well as five Sentinel satellites belonging to the European Union’s Copernicus programme.

Play
$video.data_map.short_description.content
Distribution of space debris in orbit around Earth
Access the video

These missions do not fly by themselves. Engineers must take regular measures to, for example, protect spacecraft from gradually drifting off their intended orbits or colliding with debris, ensure solar panels are getting enough light from the Sun, operate the scientific instruments, receive bundles of crucial data and keep both onboard and ground systems working and up to date.

To deal with the Covid-19 outbreak, ESA is implementing numerous preventative measures taking account of guidance provided by national and regional civil authorities, especially with respect to minimising personal contact.

ESA's Sentinel Control Room
ESA's Sentinel Control Room

For the mission operations teams or the experts in technical ground segment areas like flight dynamics and ground stations, work is typically done together in small-ish control rooms, and so a range of plans are in place to respond to the developing severity of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Responses differ primarily in the amount and type of personnel required on site in the control rooms and technical facilities.

Taking mission control home

For now, the aim at mission control remains maintaining the generation of mission data, and keeping the entire fleet of spacecraft, young and old, operating in a routine way.

At the same time the preparation and execution of ad-hoc critical activities, like collision avoidance manoeuvres or the upcoming Earth flyby of BepiColombo, have to be ensured.

BepiColombo Earth flyby
BepiColombo Earth flyby

As of Monday, 16 March, the majority of the workforce at ESOC began working from home. Similar to staffing levels on a typical weekend, mission teams are now keeping a minimum presence on site, while everyone who can is performing the maximum possible daily activities off site.

“In the history of ESA’s mission control centre, there has never been a period with so few people on site,” says Rolf Densing, Director of Operations for ESA.

"This of course has big implications for how missions are flown, and for the next few weeks, the priority will remain on protecting health by minimising the number of people physically present, while ensuring effective daily operations".

Integral’s orbits 2002–17
Integral’s orbits 2002–17

In the future, if necessary, ESA could reduce on-site personnel even more, necessitating a reduction or even a halt to science data gathering so as to focus on simply maintaining spacecraft in safe, stable orbits. 

 “Such a scenario could be maintained for quite some time, extending into many weeks or months, if necessary,” says Paolo Ferri, Head of Mission Operations.

Follow more updates in the coming days on how teams at mission control are handling the Covid-19 situation via ESA’s Rocket Science blog.

Related Articles

Video 00:00:00
Play
Applications

Coronavirus: nitrogen dioxide emissions drop over Italy

13/03/2020 91644 views 337 likes
Play
Story
Behind every successful mission, investment in 'space on Earth'
Enabling & Support

Investing in 'space on Earth'

13/12/2019 526 views 16 likes
Read
Story
ESA’s New Norcia deep space tracking station
Enabling & Support

First time controlling two spacecraft with one dish

05/02/2020 3307 views 43 likes
Read
Story
Earth observation missions
Enabling & Support

Mission control 'saves science'

17/05/2019 4017 views 59 likes
Read

Related Links

Highlight
Agency

11 steps to make a space mission

1: 11 steps to make a space mission
Open item
Video 00:10:05
Play
Enabling & Support

The Burn

21/11/2019 3254 views 96 likes
Play
Focus on
Cosmic caller goes out with a bang
Enabling & Support

Operations in images

Operations in images

Open
Focus on
Under control at ESOC
Enabling & Support

Mission Control

Mission Control

Open
Focus on

Rocket Science blog

Rocket Science blog

Open
Focus on
ESA ground station network
Enabling & Support

Estrack

Estrack

Open
Story
What are we looking at?
Enabling & Support

ESTRACK now - the guide

6497 views 87 likes
Read
Highlight
Enabling & Support

Tracking station gallery

ESA's Malargüe tracking station
Open item
Story
General view of Cebreros
Enabling & Support

ESTRACK Cebreros webcam

28864 views 58 likes
Read
Story
ESA Malargüe tracking station
Enabling & Support

ESTRACK Malargüe webcam

23448 views 275 likes
Read
Image
Enabling & Support

Ultra-precise navigation

07/02/2019 2809 views 80 likes
How not to lose a spacecraft deep in space
View