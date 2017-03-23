Spacewalk live

In the airlock

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough will venture outside the International Space Station to install a new computer and disconnect a docking adapter to allow its move to a new location.

They will spend most of the spacewalk working separately, with Thomas inspecting the Station’s radiator and maintaining the Dextre multipurpose robotic hand.

Shane will be wearing a spacesuit with red stripes, while Thomas will wear a spacesuit without stripes.

Watch live via NASA television below from 10:30 GMT (11:30 CET) and follow @esaspaceflight on Twitter for updates.

Details about the spacewalk are available on Thomas Pesquet’s Proxima blog. A rough schedule for the day is below, times in GMT: