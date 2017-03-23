Spacewalk live
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough will venture outside the International Space Station to install a new computer and disconnect a docking adapter to allow its move to a new location.
They will spend most of the spacewalk working separately, with Thomas inspecting the Station’s radiator and maintaining the Dextre multipurpose robotic hand.
Shane will be wearing a spacesuit with red stripes, while Thomas will wear a spacesuit without stripes.
Watch live via NASA television below from 10:30 GMT (11:30 CET) and follow @esaspaceflight on Twitter for updates.
Details about the spacewalk are available on Thomas Pesquet’s Proxima blog. A rough schedule for the day is below, times in GMT:
|Time
|Shane
|Thomas
|11:30
|Preparation
|Preparation
|13:00
|Hatch open
|Hatch open
|13:30
|Install computer
|Inspect radiator
|15:00
|Disconnect mating adapter
|Maintain robotic hand
|16:00
|Replace camera light
|17:00
|Extra tasks if time allows
|Extra tasks if time allows
|17:30
|Clean up and return to airlock
|Clean up and return to airlock
|18:00
|Spacewalk ends
|Spacewalk ends
