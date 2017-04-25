ESA boosting its Argentine link with deep space

ESA Malargüe tracking station

Thanks to some high-tech improvements, ESA’s radio dish in Argentina will be ready to receive the rising torrent of scientific data beamed back by future missions exploring deep in our Solar System.

Since 2012, ESA’s deep-space tracking station at Malargüe, about 1200 km west of Buenos Aires, Argentina, has provided critical links to some of Europe’s most important missions, including ExoMars, Mars Express, Gaia and Rosetta.

The data-gathering capabilities of upcoming exploration missions is steadily increasing, however, and this means a 10-fold growth, each decade, in the amount of science data that must be downlinked from Mercury, the surface of Mars or the enigmatic moons circling Jupiter.

To cater for this need, ESA is investing in a series of significant upgrades for its Malargüe station, underscoring the Agency’s long and productive partnership with Argentina and that country’s strong involvement in space science.