Agency Year in images 2020 22/12/2020 12300 views 132 likes ESA / About Us / Week in images Gaia’s stellar motion for the next 400 thousand years A laser shoots into the sky to study the Antarctic atmosphere at Concordia research station ESA Solar Orbiter team at the launch pad Solar Orbiter’s first views of the Sun ESA’s Jupiter explorer Juice at Airbus facilities in Friedrichshafen ready for final integration BepiColombo’s final glimpses of Earth BepiColombo images fly straight into archive The many colourful curves and folds of the Flinders Ranges in South Australia are featured in this false-colour image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. The Venetian lagoon appears almost deserted following Italy's lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease - as seen by Copernicus Sentinel-2 Columbus Control Centre during Corona NO2 concentrations over Europe After countless simulations and a dress rehearsal, ESA's flight control team are ready for liftoff Sea-level monitoring satellite lifts off Orion with wings Captured on 23 June by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission, this image shows the fires in the Chukotka region - the most north-easterly region of Russia. A-68A in open waters Flooding in southern Iran Bendy, ultra-thin solar cell Cosmic furnace seen by XMM-Newton Bartolomeo connected to Columbus The qualification model of the P120C motor for Ariane 6 completed its hot firing on 7 October 2020 at Europe's Spaceport Ariane 5 liftoff The Perseus molecular cloud viewed by Herschel and Planck ExoMars rover joins Kazachok platform Stormy activity at Mars’ icy north pole ESA's 73rd parabolic flight campaign teams Like Thank you for liking You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!