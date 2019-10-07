Solar Orbiter facing the Sun close up
Enabling & Support

Warming up for the Sun

21/01/2020 933 views 21 likes
ESA / Enabling & Support / Operations

Today, the Solar Orbiter control team is simulating launch for the penultimate time, before the Sun-seeking spacecraft lifts-off for real.

After months of nerve-wracking simulation training, which has seen the control team play out a range of scenarios where something goes wrong, mission control is almost “green for launch”.

Solar Orbiter's complex journey to the Sun
Solar Orbiter's complex journey to the Sun

On 6 February (CET), Solar Orbiter will begin its loopy journey through space on the way to the Sun.

With the help of gravitational assists from Earth and Venus, and a series of chemical thruster burns, the spacecraft will reach a unique high-inclination orbit that will allow it to take the first pictures of the Sun’s poles.

Reaching this orbit, and safeguarding the spacecraft from the intense heat and radiation as it carries out its scientific mission, will require tricky operations back on Earth.

Simulating a boom!

To ensure Solar Orbiter’s safety as best they can, teams at ESA’s ESOC mission control are currently rehearsing the Launch and Early Orbit Phase (LEOP) of the craft’s mission, during which time the spacecraft ‘wakes up’ and solar panels and instrument booms are deployed.

This is a critical and risky part of the mission’s lifetime, and the teams will need to be prepared for every eventuality.

Play
$video.data_map.short_description.content
Solar Orbiter boom and antenna deployments
Access the video

No two missions flown from the Operations Centre are the same. Every mission brings with it a unique set of challenges that can be explored during simulations. For Solar Orbiter, during LEOP, the craft has to deploy a ‘boom’.

Measuring 4.4 metres in length when fully extended, this tail-like extension carries four of Solar Orbiter’s scientific measuring instruments.

Solar Orbiter instruments
Solar Orbiter instruments

“The booms are deployed before all thrusters can be fired on the spacecraft, as some thrusters can potentially contaminate the instruments onboard,” explains Andrea Accomazzo, Flight Director for the mission.

“The sooner all thrusters can be fired, the more efficiently they can be used and more fuel can be saved”.

This makes the first few days after launch particularly time sensitive. While some thrusters are used immediately to control the spacecraft’s orientation, or ‘attitude’, if the boom fails to deploy on time, the craft could be more restricted in which thrusters to use without risk of contamination.

Fail to prepare and prepare to fail

LEOP simulations began on 10 September 2019 in which teams brainstormed boom deployment and other challenging events.

These could be anything that destabilises the control team, such as a team member suddenly becoming sick or a computer crashing, to critical errors that threaten the safety of the mission, such as a failure to establish communication with the spacecraft or a problem deploying its solar panels.

Simulating Solar Orbiter's early days in space
Simulating Solar Orbiter's early days in space

The final two simulations will see the control team – split into two, to provide round-the clock operations during the high-stress early days of the mission – run through a ‘nominal’ launch and early orbit, in which everything goes to plan. Today is the turn of the blue team, and on 23 January, the green team.

Finally, the dress rehearsal will take place on 31 January, during which time teams at mission control run through the launch sequence and test communication between mission control, the launch provider and of course, the satellite, just days before launch.

Solar Orbiter exploring the Sun’s realm
Solar Orbiter exploring the Sun’s realm

“The first few days of the mission are challenging and exciting! After our intense training in recent months, the team is hopefully ready to tackle any issue which may arise,” explains Sylvain Lodiot, Spacecraft Operations Manager for the mission.

“Fortunately, we have more than 100 years of combined experience flying space missions in our division, from the Rosetta landing, to BepiColombo and Venus Express. We’re now looking forward to seeing the Sun in a light no-one has before”.

Find out more about the scientific goals of the mission, here, and keep up to date with everything going on at ESA’s operations centre via @ESAoperations on Twitter.

Related Articles

Story
Corona details
Science & Exploration

Exploring our Sun

07/10/2019 271 views 3 likes
Read
Story
Science & Exploration

Preparing for extreme environments

07/10/2019 223 views 3 likes
Read
Image
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter instruments

16/10/2019 573 views 6 likes
Solar Orbiter instruments
View
Story
Science & Exploration

Launching and operating Solar Orbiter

07/10/2019 421 views 7 likes
Read
Image
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter industry partners

16/10/2019 254 views 4 likes
Solar Orbiter industry partners
View
Story
Parker Solar Probe
Science & Exploration

Teamwork with Parker Solar Probe

07/10/2019 841 views 5 likes
Read
Story
Solar mass ejection reaches Earth
Science & Exploration

Living with a star

222 views 2 likes
Read
Image
Science & Exploration

Anatomy of our Sun

07/10/2019 668 views 6 likes
Anatomy of our Sun
View
Image
Science & Exploration

Missions to the Sun

16/10/2019 338 views 9 likes
Missions to the Sun
View

Related Links

Focus on

Centre overview

Centre overview

Open
Focus on
Rolf Densing

Director of Operations Rolf Densing

Director of Operations Rolf Densing

Open
Focus on

ESOC Brochure (PDF)

ESOC Brochure (PDF)

Open
Story
ESOC Main Control Room in the 1960s
Agency

Mission history

11356 views 19 likes
Read
Focus on

#ESOC50

#ESOC50

Open
Highlight
Agency

ESOC timeline - start

Open item
Story
Rosetta’s journey
Agency

The life of a mission

2604 views 2 likes
Read
Story
Preparing for launch
Agency

Ground segment: preparing for launch

3040 views 11 likes
Read
Story
Gaia mission team in training
Agency

Launch campaign

1960 views 9 likes
Read
Story
Operations engineer Colette Pullig
Agency

Countdown

1846 views 4 likes
Read
Story
MSG-4 liftoff
Agency

Liftoff!

2075 views 6 likes
Read
Story
Herschel control room at ESOC
Agency

Routine operations

2266 views 2 likes
Read
Story
Space navigators at work
Agency

Where we work and what we do

5237 views 6 likes
Read
Focus on

Ground station network

Ground station network

Open
Focus on

Space debris research & services

Space debris research & services

Open
Focus on

Space Situational Awareness

Space Situational Awareness

Open
Story
Enabling & Support

ESA Navigation Support Office

6652 views 14 likes
Read
Focus on

Software for space

Software for space

Open
Focus on

cesah

cesah

Open
Focus on

Today: ESA ground systems software

Today: ESA ground systems software

Open
Focus on

Tomorrow: European Ground Systems Common Core (EGS-CC)

Tomorrow: European Ground Systems Common Core (EGS-CC)

Open
Focus on

Advanced Mission Concepts

Open
Focus on

Want to SMILE?

Open
Focus on

OPS-SAT – Your flying laboratory

Open
Focus on

TTC workshop 2019 – Telemetry, tracking and command

TTC workshop 2019 – Telemetry, tracking and command

Open
Focus on

CCSDS 2019 – the space data conference

CCSDS 2019 – the space data conference

Open
Story
Access ESOC
Agency

Getting to ESOC

30862 views 23 likes
Read
Story
ESOC’s main building
Agency

Contact us

25660 views 41 likes
Read
Story
Agency

ESOC guided tours

48083 views 130 likes
Read