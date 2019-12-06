Foam bubbles
Science & Exploration

Life of a foam

06/12/2019 65 views 3 likes
ESA / Science & Exploration / Human and Robotic Exploration

A fine coffee froth does not last forever. The bubbles that make the milk light and creamy are eventually torn apart by the pull of gravity. But there is a place where foams have a more stable life – in the weightless environment of the International Space Station, bubbles don’t burst so quickly and foams remain wet for longer.

Beyond the pleasures of sipping a cappuccino with its signature froth, the presence of foams in our daily lives extends to food, detergents, cosmetics and medicines. However, creating the perfect bubble for the right foam is tricky. 

Three experiments will investigate properties of foam
Three experiments will investigate properties of foam

On Earth, the mixture of gas and liquid that makes up a foam quickly starts to change. Gravity pulls the liquid between the bubbles downwards, and the small bubbles shrink while the larger ones tend to grow at the expense of others. Due to the drainage, coarsening and rupture of the bubbles, foam starts to collapse back to a liquid state.

A foam’s existence in space is marked by more equilibrium because drainage is suppressed. Bubble sizes are evenly spread and that makes it easier for scientists to study it in more detail.

Lessons on foams in space

De Winne with the Foam Stability experiment
De Winne with the Foam Stability experiment

In 2009, ESA astronaut Frank De Winne ran the Foam Stability experiment on the International Space Station. Frank shook several liquid solutions contained in 60 closed cells and recorded what happened next. The samples ranged from pure water to protein-based fluids, like the ones used for chocolate foams, and antifoaming agents.

After just ten seconds, fluids stabilised more quickly and produced more foam than on Earth. Scientists discovered that it was possible to create super stable foams in zero gravity.

Antifoaming agents had a reduced effect in microgravity, a new behaviour that took researchers by surprise. On a parabolic flight, 20 seconds of microgravity were enough to make foams out of pure water.

Play
$video.data_map.short_description.content
Research in space for all: foams
Access the video

From space to your bubble

Foam research in microgravity allowed researchers to better understand foam behaviour and improve food production.

“The stability of foam bubbles can enhance the quality, texture, taste and shelf-life of some foods and drinks. It was a game changer for our business,” points out Cécile Gehin-Delval, senior R&D specialist from Nestlé research laboratories in Switzerland.

“This study helped us to create near-to-perfect air bubbles for our dairy, ice cream and pet food products,” she adds.

Metallic foams on Earth and in space
Metallic foams on Earth and in space

Foams can also be metallic, and have incredible structural characteristics. Aluminium foam, for example, is as strong as pure metal but much lighter. This research can help in the construction of light-weight and sturdy aerospace structures and new shielding systems for diagnostic radiology equipment in hospitals.  

“All this knowledge harvested in orbit will have, sooner or later, an impact on our daily lives. I believe fundamental research in space can make the world a better place,” reflects bioengineer Leonardo Surdo.

“Think outside your bubble next time you look at a foam, be it in your beer, cake frost or shaving gel,” he adds.

Related Articles

Story
Soyuz MS-11
Science & Exploration

Lung health, algae and radiation research on Space Station

24/06/2019 969 views 22 likes
Read
Story
Earth or Mars?
Science & Exploration

Getting ready for Mars – on the Space Station

27/05/2019 5472 views 95 likes
Read
Story
Columbus laboratory
Science & Exploration

Clocks, gravity, and the limits of relativity

23/05/2019 5608 views 137 likes
Read
Story
Visualising the laws of physics
Science & Exploration

Fake plastic atoms

18/12/2018 7422 views 114 likes
Read
Story
Neuronal deterioration of worm during ageing
Science & Exploration

Worms in space to understand muscle loss

05/12/2018 2539 views 43 likes
Read
Story
HESAC at its 31st meeting, 6 September 2018
Science & Exploration

New start for ESA’s exploration science advisory group

16/10/2018 383 views 3 likes
Read
Story
Science & Exploration

New research opportunities on International Space Station

08/02/2019 4667 views 55 likes
Read
Story
Sunrise seen from Space Station
Science & Exploration

The next generation of Space Station experiments

20/03/2015 6208 views 31 likes
Read
Story
International Space Station with ATV-2 and Endeavour docked
Science & Exploration

Calling scientists: send your experiment out of this world

28/02/2014 4102 views 28 likes
Read
Story
International Space Station during STS-134
Science & Exploration

Shining light on elusive dark matter

03/04/2013 11291 views 59 likes
Read
Story
Cell experiment in portable glovebox
Science & Exploration

Finding the key to immunity

04/02/2013 7192 views 45 likes
Read
Story
Installing Columbus
Science & Exploration

Five years of unique science on Columbus

12/02/2013 7763 views 42 likes
Read
Story
Microgravity Science Glovebox
Science & Exploration

Hooray for glovebox milestone – and faster computers

31/10/2011 1165 views 3 likes
Read
Story
André freezing blood samples
Science & Exploration

Keeping immune cells alive and kicking

08/05/2012 1461 views 9 likes
Read
Story
Lichen
Science & Exploration

The toughest life on Earth

22/06/2012 4285 views 20 likes
Read
Story
Setting up an experiment in the European Columbus laboratory
Science & Exploration

Astronaut Cruise control

27/02/2013 2680 views 15 likes
Read
Story
Zero-G takeoff
Science & Exploration

European space agencies inaugurate altered-gravity aircraft

08/05/2015 11101 views 82 likes
Read

Related Articles

Story
Neuronal deterioration of worm during ageing
Science & Exploration

Worms in space to understand muscle loss

05/12/2018 2539 views 43 likes
Read
Story
Science & Exploration

Green smoothies in space

04/10/2018 2096 views 31 likes
Read
Story
Science & Exploration

Bone cells round trip to space, rinse and repeat

06/09/2018 1910 views 35 likes
Read
Story
1.5 tonne building block
Science & Exploration

Bricks from Moon dust

20/08/2018 15747 views 149 likes
Read
Story
The Moon as seen from the Space Station
Science & Exploration

The toxic side of the Moon

04/07/2018 18706 views 505 likes
Read
Story
Microscopic metal
Science & Exploration

See-through metals

09/01/2018 9682 views 148 likes
Read
Story
SWAP instrument on board ESA's Proba-2 sees the Sun, 30 July 2013
Science & Exploration

State-of-the-art solar reference spectrum

19/12/2017 2251 views 37 likes
Read
Story
Arthrospira microalgae
Science & Exploration

Planting oxygen

15/12/2017 10123 views 153 likes
Read
Story
Introducing Kubik
Science & Exploration

Cells in space

07/12/2017 5955 views 79 likes
Read
Story
Seedlings were grown in three batches, 2013–17
Science & Exploration

Stressed seedlings in space

07/11/2017 5058 views 111 likes
Read
Story
How much food will future crews need?
Science & Exploration

Counting calories in space

07/07/2017 8201 views 87 likes
Read

Related Links

Story
Science & Exploration

Research Announcements

43631 views 38 likes
Read
Highlight
Science & Exploration

Experiment archive

Alexander's blood samples
Open
Focus on
Columbus
Science & Exploration

Columbus

Open item