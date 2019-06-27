Science & Exploration A look back at the 2026 total solar eclipse 14/08/2026 850 views 7 likes

On 12 August 2026, Europe witnessed the first total solar eclipse in over two decades. Millions of people were awed by the Moon completely covering the Sun's bright disc, briefly turning day into night and revealing the Sun's outer atmosphere. Totality could be seen from Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Portugal, while most of the rest of Europe saw a partial eclipse.

As the Moon eclipsed more of the Sun, the light faded and temperature dropped. Shadows sharpened, and shuffling leaves on trees (or colanders held up to the light) projected crescents on the ground. Right before the Sun's disc was entirely blocked, small beads of light could be seen on the Moon’s edge, where sunlight passed through lunar valleys. With a final bright flash of light, known as the diamond ring effect, totality began. In a moment, darkness set in and the Sun’s outer atmosphere was revealed in all its glory. White streaks of light extended outwards in all directions, and bright red, glowing prominences clung close to the Sun’s surface. “I think ‘boggles the mind’ sums it up,” says the European Space Agency's Director of Science Professor Carole Mundell, during ESA's live broadcast from the Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre, Spain. “The detail was incredible. This eerie, nighttime light is what it feels like, but it's not nighttime. Really very, very special.” Below is a collection of images taking during the eclipse. Click the left and right arrows to move between them. ESA arranged for live telescope feeds from the Spanish sites of León, Palencia and Javalambre, and photographers across Europe shared their photos with us. Earth observation satellite MTG-I1 captured the Moon’s shadow moving across Earth, and ESA's artificial eclipse-maker Proba-3 captured a double eclipse from Earth orbit. Text continues after the images.

































A live broadcast from the path of totality Behind the scenes at ESA's solar eclipse broadcast – preparing for action For those unable to travel to regions from where totality was visible, ESA's live broadcast allowed them to experience the eclipse together with scientists from ESA and the observatory. Hosted by Dame Dr Maggie Aderin, the programme explored topics ranging from the mysteries of the Sun and its corona, to how one famous eclipse changed our understanding of gravity, and how ESA is now creating artificial solar eclipses in space.

Behind the scenes at ESA's solar eclipse broadcast – on set The highlight was the coverage of 1 minute and 21 seconds of totality, as the Moon plunged Javalambre into complete darkness. As well as telescope images and drone shots of totality, we captured Maggie and Director of Science Carole's astonished responses to witnessing this extraordinary phenomenon. You can rewatch the broadcast below.

Thousands of people gathered in León Demonstrating how to turn light into sound ESA, together with the City of León and the University of León, organised a free public event at the Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos de León (Spain) on the day of the eclipse. An estimated ten to twelve thousand people came for the pre-eclipse daytime programme, consisting of hands-on workshops, experiments and interactive activities designed for all ages. Click here for photos. A highlight was the ‘an inclusive eclipse’ workshop, where members of ESA’s CESAR science education team demonstrated tools to experience an eclipse without using your eyes. From 3D printed tactile models of the Sun, Moon and Earth, to demonstrations using Micro:bit and LightSound sensors to turn changes in light experienced during an eclipse into changes in sound. Click here to listen to a more artistic sonification of the solar eclipse.

Presenting the 2026 European solar eclipse to a crowd in León Another popular hands-on activity involved making your own pinhole camera. This is a method for safely viewing a (partial) eclipse by projecting the shape of the Sun inside a box. A further 14 500 people attended the evening programme, which covered the eclipse itself. The programme included science talks and expert commentary to guide visitors through every stage of the eclipse, explaining what was happening in the sky and why this particular eclipse was so remarkable. Click here for photos. When the eclipse began, everyone gathered in the viewing area. People used eclipse glasses or indirect methods such as a pinhole camera to safely observe the Sun. Many amateur astronomers and astrophotographers set up their own equipment at the site. A large screen showed ESA’s live telescope feed recorded at the site in León. Right after totality in León ended, visitors were shown the telescope feed of totality as seen from the ESA broadcast location near Teruel.

Trio of eclipses Luckily, two more solar eclipses are heading to Europe. On 2 August 2027, the southern tip of Spain, North Africa and the Middle East will witness a super long totality during ‘the eclipse of the century’. And on 26 January 2028, Portugal and Spain will be treated to a ‘ring of fire’ annular solar eclipse. Visit www.esa.int/solareclipse for all of ESA’s activities and resources related to this unique trio of eclipses.