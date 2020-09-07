Register for ESA’s Φ-Week event

ESA is pleased to invite you to participate in its third edition of the Φ-week event – which, this year, will be hosted fully online. This virtual event, which will take place from 28 September to 2 October, will focus on innovation in Earth observation and showcase the latest achievements in Earth observation science, technology and applications. Free registration is available here.

Learn more about how Earth observation can contribute to the concept of Digital Twin Earth – an interactive digital replica of our planet, based on the combination of Earth observation data, artificial intelligence and in situ measurements. Φ-week 2020 will bring together the necessary ingredients to build the Digital Twin Earth and enable science-based decision capabilities and respond to complex societal and environmental challenges of our times.

Key speakers include ESA’s Director General, Jan Wörner, ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programmes, Josef Aschbacher, ECMWF’S Director General, Florence Rabier, European Commission’s Deputy Director General for Defence Industry and Space, Pierre Delsaux, as well as Director General of DG CONNECT at the European Commission, Roberto Viola.

Φ-week will give participants the chance to connect and network with scientists, educators, developers, students, start-ups, global industries and institutions in the field of space. The full programme and list of speakers are available online. The deadline for registration is 10 September – please check the Φ-week 2020 website for more details.