ESA title
Gaia Data Processing and Analysis Consortium
Science & Exploration

Gaia Data Processing and Analysis Consortium

03/12/2020 3281 views 49 likes 445417 ID

Expert scientists and software developers from across Europe are teamed up in the Gaia Data Processing and Analysis Consortium (DPAC). DPAC is responsible for processing and analysing Gaia's data, and producing the Gaia Catalogues. With members from more than 20 countries, the consortium brings together skills and expertise from across the continent, reflecting the international nature and cooperative spirit of ESA itself.

DPAC data processing centres are located in six European countries. DPAC has been in place since 2006 developing the data processing algorithms, the corresponding software, and the IT infrastructure for Gaia. It also executes the algorithms that turn Gaia's raw telemetry into the final scientific data products that are then used by the wider scientific community.

More information

Science & Exploration

Gaia’s first asteroid survey

Video 00:01:41 106522 views 171 likes
Andromeda galaxy
Science & Exploration

Andromeda galaxy

Image 5321 views 25 likes
Gaia: the Galactic census takes shape
Science & Exploration

Gaia: the Galactic census takes shape

Image 29145 views 213 likes
Science & Exploration

Fly between Gaia stars

Video 00:00:52 8212 views 19 likes
Orion A nebula
Science & Exploration

Orion A nebula

Image 1896 views 4 likes