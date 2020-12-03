Expert scientists and software developers from across Europe are teamed up in the Gaia Data Processing and Analysis Consortium (DPAC). DPAC is responsible for processing and analysing Gaia's data, and producing the Gaia Catalogues. With members from more than 20 countries, the consortium brings together skills and expertise from across the continent, reflecting the international nature and cooperative spirit of ESA itself.

DPAC data processing centres are located in six European countries. DPAC has been in place since 2006 developing the data processing algorithms, the corresponding software, and the IT infrastructure for Gaia. It also executes the algorithms that turn Gaia's raw telemetry into the final scientific data products that are then used by the wider scientific community.

