ESA title
Enabling & Support

Vega-C: power and versatility

03/05/2021 1893 views 58 likes 455701 ID 00:05:04
English

Europe’s new launch vehicle, Vega-C, is near completion. Elements will soon be shipped to Kourou for assembly and preparation for Vega-C’s inaugural flight.

This new launcher improves its Vega predecessor by offering more power and versatility at similar cost. This new design allows Vega-C to transport larger and heavier payloads into space making it a world-class competitor on the global launcher market while ensuring Europe’s independent access to space.

  • ESA
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
  • TV Exchanges
Enabling & Support

Time for answers: Vega-C

Video 00:01:00 900 views 5 likes
Mobile gantry for Vega-C
Enabling & Support

Mobile gantry for Vega-C

Image 630 views 7 likes
Enabling & Support

Vega-C AVUM+ shaker testing

Image 488 views 1 likes
Enabling & Support

Vega-C AVUM+ shaker testing

Image 404 views 1 likes
Enabling & Support

Vega-C AVUM+ shaker testing

Image 387 views 1 likes