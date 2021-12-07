Webb and Ariane 5 – Preparing for launch

ESA title
The world’s next generation cosmic observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope, is due for launch on an Ariane 5 from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

Webb is a joint project between NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency and is a remarkable feat of engineering and technology. The telescope is fitted with the largest astronomical mirror ever flown in space, sophisticated new scientific instruments, and a sunshield the size of a tennis court.

Ariane 5 is one of the most reliable launch vehicles in the world and special modifications have been made for the preparation and launch of Webb.

