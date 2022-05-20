ESA title
Juice spacecraft fully integrated and ready for next testing

“ESA’s Juice mission has entered its final phase of development, with the spacecraft moving to an Airbus Defence & Space facility in Toulouse, France, for the next round of testing. The spacecraft has been fully integrated, and these tests will be done in full flight configuration, as Juice is scheduled for launch from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, in April 2023

The Juice mission is a perfect example of collaboration between several national space agencies and European industry. Its objective is to explore the gas giant Jupiter, its environment, and three of its moons: Europa, Callisto and Ganymede. By studying this planetary system, ESA hopes to learn more about the icy worlds around Jupiter and the origins and possibility of life in our Universe

 This report includes interviews of:

  • Manuela Baroni, Juice AIT & Launcher Interface Engineer, ESA (English & Italian)
  • Cyril Cavel, Juice Project Manager, Airbus Defence & Space (English)

Access the related broadcast quality material.

Download the animation Juice’s journey and Jupiter system tour.

