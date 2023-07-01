ESA title
Science & Exploration

Euclid launch broadcast replay

01/07/2023 2202 views 64 likes 480198 ID 01:45:00
English

Watch a replay of the launch broadcast for ESA’s Euclid.

ESA’s Euclid mission was launched into space on a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral in Florida, USA, on 1 July 2023. It is now on its way to Sun-Earth Lagrange point L2.  

By observing billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years, the space telescope will create the most detailed 3D-map of the Universe, with time as the third dimension.

The launch broadcast programme includes live segments from the launch site and ESA’s European Spacecraft Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany.

Watch the replay of the liftoff.

Access the related broadcast quality video material here (mission footage) and here (mission animations).

Science & Exploration

Euclid liftoff

Video 00:05:59 6339 views 197 likes
Agency

Euclid lift-off

Image 718 views 17 likes
Agency

Euclid lift-off

Image 76 views 2 likes
Agency

Euclid lift-off

Image 82 views 1 likes
Agency

Euclid lift-off

Image 42 views 0 likes