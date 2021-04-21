HydRON: Satellites using lasers for faster data sharing
At the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Milan this week, ESA signed a contract for Element #1, the first phase of the HydRON Demonstration System. HydRON, which stands for High thRoughput Optical Network, is set to transform the way data-collecting satellites communicate, using laser technology that will allow satellites to connect with each other and ground networks much faster.
ESA has selected Canadian satellite telecommunications provider Kepler Communications as prime contractor for Element #1 of HydRON. Element #1 involves creating a ring of ten satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), laying the foundational support for communications between third-party satellites and ground users. The project aims to enable seamless integration of a space data relay transport layer for space assets in different orbits that need to relay their collected data to users on the ground. The following two elements of HydRON will focus on adding satellites in non-LEO orbits as well as adding to the optical ground segment. Once completed, HydRON will aim to provide rapid connections between satellites and terrestrial (ground) data networks.
Optical communication technologies have the potential to reduce the bottlenecks created by traditional radio frequency systems which are competing for already crowded radio frequency spectra and are subject to heavy regulation. By enabling rapid, high-capacity connections between satellites and ground networks, HydRON will significantly enhance our ability to collect and utilise data from space.
This capability is particularly crucial for Earth observation missions, where large datasets typically need to be downloaded from satellites a few times a day during passes over ground stations. With HydRON, these satellites can connect to the network and transmit data back to Earth much more efficiently, without waiting for specific satellite passes. This advanced system will provide substantial benefits for both government and commercial users, supporting a wide range of applications from environmental monitoring to disaster response.
The HydRON laser beams can also carry far more data than traditional radio waves. The system is designed to connect seamlessly with the fibre optic networks we already use on Earth, creating a fast and reliable global network. This technology supports advanced 5G networks and enables new technologies like AI and Internet of Things (IoT). HydRON's capabilities extend beyond improving data transfer from Earth observation satellites. As part of ESA's broader vision, this technology could be utilised and adapted to support future missions to the Moon and beyond.
The signing ceremony was attended by Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General; Laurent Jaffart, ESA Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications; ESA Astronaut Alexander Gerst; Harald Hauschildt, ESA Head of Optical and Quantum Programme – ScyLight; Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency; Tuan Huynh, CSA Director General for Space Science & Technology and Mina Mitry, CEO and Co-founder of Kepler Communications Inc. HydRON is also supported by the German Aerospace Centre (DLR), which is developing various technologies for the ground and space segments.
“ESA is proud of the HydRON project, which exemplifies the power of European and Canadian collaboration in advancing space technology. With its laser satellite network for lightning-fast internet-like communications, HydRON has the potential to transform how we connect globally, bridging digital divides and enabling secure communications on Earth and beyond," said Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General.
“The signing of the Element #1 contract marks a significant milestone in advancing optical and quantum communications in space,” said Laurent Jaffart, ESA’s Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications. “ESA is proud to be supporting future-facing and innovative risk sharing, driving space-based communications and potential future lunar and solar system missions.”
“For 45 years now, Canada’s collaboration with ESA has resulted in opportunities to participate in European space program projects that would otherwise be out of reach. For Canadian companies, having this unique access to the European space market means commercialization prospects and concrete sales, job creation and knowledge-sharing, and international partnerships opportunities. We look forward to continuing this partnership to strengthen the strong synergies between our industrial, academic and government sectors as we advance space science and technology together,” said Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency.
“Kepler is proud to lead the HydRON Element#1 contract, collaborating with TESAT and Airbus to deliver a state-of-the-art optical constellation that will enable the development of terabit-per-second data relay in space. This program is aligned with Kepler’s core mission to extend Internet-like connectivity speed to space and will improve secure access to space-generated data for all ESA member states,” said Mina Mitry, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Kepler.
HydRON falls under ESA’s Optical and Quantum Communications – ScyLight strategic programme line, part of the wider Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) programme.