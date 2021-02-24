ESA title
Collision avoidance: what's the cost?
Safety & Security

The cost of avoiding collision

24/02/2021 5006 views 119 likes 453565 ID

Space might seem an empty, vast expanse, but satellites in Earth's orbit face the constant risk of collision - with other satellites, dead or alive, or with fragments of debris.

It is now routine for operators of spacecraft in busy highways to divert their mission out of harms way. In fact at ESA, each mission flown performs on average two 'collision avoidance manoeuvres' per year.

These manoeuvres are costly. Hours are spent on the ground monitoring the skies, calculating the risk and planning manoeuvres, not to mention the extra fuel spent and missed science and data collected while instruments are turned off.

Find out more in the joint ESA-UN podcast that narrates this space debris infographic series, with Benjamin Bastida Virgili and Hazuki Mori.

How at risk are space explorers from passing debris?
Safety & Security

Space debris and human spaceflight

Image 2252 views 12 likes
How much damage can debris do?
Safety & Security

The impact of space debris

Image 4205 views 110 likes
Learning lessons from the past on space debris
Safety & Security

The history of space debris creation

Image 6432 views 112 likes
What are satellites up against when it comes to space debris?
Safety & Security

Satellites vs Debris

Image 5460 views 73 likes
Safety & Security

Dodging debris to keep satellites safe

Video 00:01:31 3173 views 57 likes