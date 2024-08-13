ESA title
Applications

Wildfires rage across Athens

13/08/2024 802 views 24 likes 500651 ID

Firefighters in Greece are battling a rapidly spreading wildfire that has swept across several neighbourhoods in Athens, Greece, on Monday. Thousands of residents have been evacuated as the massive fire reached the suburbs of Athens, with some flames reaching heights of 25 m.

This image shows the fires surrounding Athens on 12 August 2024, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. This image has been processed in a way that highlights vegetation in red, while the burned areas can be seen in black. The estimated affected area exceeds 100 sq km.

In response to the fires, the Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated to cover the fire event affecting the Attica Region. Copernicus EMS Rapid Mapping was requested to provide an initial rough estimate, as well as emergency mapping of the fire’s extent and damage assessment.

The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission is based on a constellation of two identical satellites, each carrying an innovative wide swath high-resolution multispectral imager with 13 spectral bands for monitoring changes in Earth’s land and vegetation.

  • CREDIT
    contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2024), processed by ESA
  • LICENCE
    ESA Standard Licence
Wildfires rage near Athens
Applications

Wildfires rage near Athens

Image 1710 views 24 likes
Kalamos fires
Applications

Kalamos fires

Image 7779 views 75 likes
Applications

Vilia wildfires

Image 1203 views 13 likes
Deadly wildfires continue to rage in south-central Chile destroying hundreds of thousands of hectares of land across the country. Satellite images captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission on 4 February show the ongoing fires and heatwave in South America.
Applications

Chile battles raging wildfires

Image 3697 views 100 likes
A month after fires ravaged the island of Rhodes in July 2023, more fires have ripped through Greece this week as southern Europe swelters under a late summer heatwave. This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image shows the ongoing blaze near Alexandroupoli in the Evros region of northeast Greece – close to the Türkiye border.
Applications

Wildfires continue to rage in Greece

Image 5220 views 87 likes