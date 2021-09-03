ESA title
Science & Exploration

Drop tests for touchdown on Mars

03/09/2021 587 views 23 likes 458381 ID 00:06:16
English

The ExoMars team have performed important parachute drop tests as crucial preparation for a safe touchdown on Mars in 2023. The European Rosalind Franklin rover will search for signs of past life beneath the surface of Mars with its unique two metre drill and onboard laboratory. The Russian surface science platform Kazachok will study the environment at the landing site. Landing on Mars is always a challenging endeavour and all possible parameters are taken into account.

More information on ExoMars: http://www.esa.int/exomars

Science & Exploration

ExoMars: drop test in Sweden

Video 00:01:00 14 views 0 likes
Science & Exploration

ExoMars parachute high-altitude drop test

Video 00:00:29 130 views 0 likes
Science & Exploration

Low-altitude parachute drop test footage and commentary

Video 00:02:43 15472 views 11 likes
ExoMars parachute inflation
Science & Exploration

ExoMars parachute inflation

Image 1300 views 5 likes
ExoMars parachute deployment
Science & Exploration

ExoMars parachute deployment

Image 614 views 2 likes