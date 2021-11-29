ESA title
Applications

Galileo: en route to full operational capability

29/11/2021 547 views 35 likes 461692 ID 00:05:36
English

Soon another pair of Galileo satellites will be launched on top of a Soyuz from Europe spaceport in French Guiana. These satellites are the first of the so-called 'Batch 3', comprising of 12 additional first-generation Galileo satellites commissioned in 2017 to bring the constellation to full operational capability. They will be used to further expand the constellation up to 38 satellites and act as backups and spares for satellites that reach their end-of-life.

This 11th Galileo launch also marks the 10 year anniversary of the first launch of the Galileo operational satellites and the start of the construction of the constellation. Ten years later Galileo is the most accurate satellite navigation system in the world and available on every recent smartphone and device. It is also two decades since satellite navigation was first introduced as a completely new activity in the European space sector.

Meanwhile ESA continues to ensure the future of the Galileo programme and European expertise in satellite navigation. For Galileo ESA has already commissioned a second generation of more powerful and flexible navigation satellites while new services are being developed to meet market demand.

First Galileo FOC satellite arrives at ESTEC for space testing.
Applications

DSC0768

Image 699 views 1 likes
First Galileo FOC satellite arrives at ESTEC for space testing
Applications

DSC0764

Image 709 views 4 likes
First Galileo FOC satellite arrives at ESTEC for space testing.
Applications

DSC0771

Image 722 views 1 likes
Galileo satellite
Applications

Galileo satellite

Image 4846 views 24 likes
Galileo satellite
Applications

Artist's view of a Galileo Full Operational Capabili…

Image 3501 views 13 likes