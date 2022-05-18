ESA title
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter’s first close encounter

18/05/2022 1505 views 57 likes 467120 ID 00:04:30
English

On 26 March and enduring temperatures of some 500 degrees Celsius from within the orbit of planet Mercury, Solar Orbiter returned spectacular imagery of the Sun during its first close encounter with our home star. Detailed new movies show activity in the solar atmosphere and reveal a variety of features, including something scientists are nicknaming ‘the hedgehog’ with spikes of hot gas reaching out in all directions. 

Solar Orbiter’s ten science instruments are now all working together for the first time. Some are looking at the Sun while others are simultaneously measuring the environment around the spacecraft, enabling scientists to join the dots from what they see happening at the Sun, to what Solar Orbiter ‘feels’ at its location in the solar wind millions of kilometres away. In the weeks around the close approach Solar Orbiter also observed several flares and even a coronal mass ejection, providing a taste of space weather forecasting at Earth.

Scientists across Europe – and ESA’s partners around the world – are now working to interpret the vast amount of information Solar Orbiter is sending back that promises to transform our understanding of our nearest star.

Solar Orbiter is a space mission of international collaboration between ESA and NASA.  

This report includes interviews with:

- David Berghmans, EUI Principal Investigator

- Daniel Müller, Solar Orbiter Project Scientist, ESA

- Anik De Groof, Instrument Operations Scientist, ESA

Extreme exploration with Solar Orbiter and Parker Solar Probe
Agency

Extreme exploration with Solar Orbiter and Parker So…

Image 2197 views 14 likes
Solar Orbiter: journey around the Sun
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter: journey around the Sun

Image 7211 views 63 likes
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter’s first close approach to the Sun

Video 00:00:20 13973 views 200 likes
Science & Exploration

Solar Orbiter's journey around the Sun

Video 00:02:15 18549 views 300 likes
Science & Exploration

Testing Solar Orbiter

Video 00:03:42 1359 views 1 likes