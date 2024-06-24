ESA astronaut class of 2022: Astro Chat with John McFall

John McFall, a member of the European astronaut reserve from the ESA astronaut class of 2022, brings a diverse background to his role. With experience as an orthopaedic and trauma surgeon and a former Paralympic sprinter, John is participating in the groundbreaking "Fly!" feasibility study. This initiative seeks to enhance our comprehension of the challenges posed by space flight for astronauts with physical disabilities, aiming to overcome these barriers. Tune in to discover more about John and the "Fly!" project.

This is Episode 9 of our ESA Explores podcast series, delving into everything you want to know about the ESA astronaut class of 2022. Recorded in November 2023.

