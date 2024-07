Australian Space Agency astronaut candidate Katherine Bennell-Pegg joined ESA’s astronaut candidates from the class of 2022 for basic training through a cooperation agreement with ESA. Tune in as she shares her experiences in astronaut training, her favourite lessons, and what keeps her inspired on her journey to the stars!

This is episode 7 of our ESA Explores podcast series introducing the ESA astronaut class of 2022, recorded in March 2024.

