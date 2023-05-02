Join the webinar on Accessibility in Human Spaceflight

On Thursday, 11 May 2023 at 15:00-17:00 CEST, join the webinar organised by ESA’s Advanced Concepts Team and ESA’s Chief Diversity Officer, with the support of the non-profit BIRNE7 e.V.

What are the next steps for making human spaceflight more inclusive, accessible, and safer? How can designing for space accessibility improve accessibility on Earth? Where does ESA’s parastronaut feasibility project stand?

Click here to register to the seminar on Thursday, 11 May 2023, 15:00 to 17:00 CEST.

For the past six decades, humanity has witnessed approximately 630 astronauts leave Earth for orbital missions of short or long duration. In recent years, diversity in human spaceflight has increased, in terms of gender, culture, age, nationality and disability.

The launch of ESA’s parastronaut feasibility project, along with the selection of the first astronaut with a physical disability, has brought greater attention to the conversation about accessibility. As we prepare to return to the Moon, making space travel accessible to all is a game-changer.

The purpose of this webinar is to shed light on the importance of designing space architecture and technologies that are safe, accessible, and sustainable. We will explore how designing for space accessibility can improve accessibility on Earth and learn more about ESA’s parastronaut feasibility project.