Exoplanet surveyor Ariel passes major milestone

The successful completion of the payload PDR marks a crucial step forward for Ariel, demonstrating that the mission's payload design meets all the required technical and scientific specifications, and no holdups were found for the foreseen launch in 2029.

The Ariel payload will consist of an integrated suite comprising the telescope, the Ariel infrared spectrometer (AIRS), and the Fine Guidance System (FGS) module, along with the necessary supporting hardware and services.

The Ariel consortium payload team prepared 179 technical documents and addressed 364 questions for a panel of ESA experts, who evaluated the feasibility, performance and robustness of the payload design. The review scrutinised every aspect of the proposed payload to ensure that the designed systems meet the technical, scientific, and operational requirements of the mission.

As a result of this major achievement, the mission can now proceed to payload CDR (Critical Design Review) and begin to manufacture its first prototype models.

“This is really a big step for the mission and we are very pleased with the outcome,” says Theresa Lueftinger, ESA Ariel project scientist. “The ESA team, the Ariel Consortium payload team and Airbus put a huge amount of work and effort into the success of this major milestone and the collaboration went extremely well. All the elements have been put together and evaluated and we now know that the mission is feasible and we can do the science.”