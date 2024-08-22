Juice’s navigation camera gets first taste of space

During this week’s lunar-Earth flyby, the Navigation Camera (NavCam) of ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer ( Juice ) was tested out in space for the first time.

NavCam will be vital for steering Juice around Jupiter’s icy moons. Juice will complete a record 35 flybys of moons Ganymede, Europa and Callisto, requiring extremely precise navigation.

To achieve such a high level of precision so far away from Earth, navigation from ground-based antennas will not be sufficient. So as Juice travels past each icy moon, NavCam will snap images for Juice to process on board and refine its trajectory accordingly.

Though NavCam was not needed for navigating around our home planet this week, the lunar-Earth flyby provided a great opportunity to test it out. ESA’s flight dynamics team could practice operating the camera, and ESA scientists could get beautiful photos of the Moon and Earth that complement those from the Juice monitoring cameras.

Like the monitoring cameras, NavCam was not designed as a scientific instrument that would take high-resolution images, especially not of the Moon and Earth. These are a bonus!

It’s important to note that the images below are raw, uncalibrated and unprocessed.