Agency Build your own Ariane 6 rocket with ESA! 1975 views 28 likes

To celebrate Europe’s new Ariane 6 rocket, you can now challenge yourself to build your own Ariane 6 paper model using ESA’s printable guide. Where will you take yours?

Share your creation on social media, showing Ariane 6 with something typical of your country, or somewhere in Europe that's special for you, with hashtag #MyAriane6, and send us the link in the form below. 10 lucky winners will receive exclusive gift packs with official ESA and Ariane 6 merchandise from the ESA Space Shop.

Europe's new Ariane 6 rocket powers into space ENTRY FORM

Full rules and how to enter below Ariane 6 launched from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana on 9 July 2024 – restoring Europe’s independent access to space. Taller and more flexible than its predecessors, with an upgraded main stage, a choice of either two or four powerful boosters and a new restartable upper stage, Ariane 6 will provide Europe with greater efficiency and a wider range of launch services. It can launch any satellite into any orbit, including launching multiple payloads into different orbits on a single flight and satellite constellations. Now, we want to see where your #MyAriane6 mission will fly!

How to enter ESA’s #MyAriane6 contest: How to enter ESA's #MyAriane6 contest 1. Print out the Ariane 6 paper model and assemble it. You can add as much additional creative flair to your model as you wish – space is the limit. 2. Take your assembled #MyAriane6 on a mission anywhere in Europe, sharing a photo or video via your preferred social media channel (Facebook, X, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, YouTube). Include hashtags #MyAriane6 and #ESA. 3. Enter the URL to your social post (make sure your posts are public!) in the entry form here so that we can find your entry and contact you if you are a winner.

Prizes Top prize: One overall winner will receive a premium gift pack with a large selection of Ariane 6 and ESA themed gifts, including an exclusive Ariane 6 patch jacket from the ESA Space Shop. Runners-up: Up to nine runners-up will receive an equally inspiring gift pack with Ariane 6 and ESA-themed gifts.

Contest rules Please read the full terms and conditions here and privacy notice here One #MyAriane6 paper model entry per person.

You must be over 18 to enter (family/group entries are allowed but the person posting the entry must be over 18).

Entries are open from 9 August until 23:59 CEST on 9 September 2024.

Entries should first be posted on your social media channel (Facebook, X, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, YouTube), with a link to the post submitted in the competition entry form (make sure your account is public, so that we can see your creation).

Entries should take the form of either a photo or video of your assembled creation.

Only adults over 18 can be in images/videos. Anyone in the image/video must have given their consent.

In order to be considered for the winning entries you must submit your entry via the form, confirming your agreement with the privacy notice

The competition is open to nationals of ESA Member States, Associate Members and Cooperating States (EXCEPT staff of ESA, its suppliers, its contractors and members of their immediate families or households).

Entries must not have inappropriate content, which is considered libellous, defamatory, obscene, pornographic, abusive, in violation of copyright laws or otherwise unacceptable. Users shall remain solely responsible for their content. You will be disqualified if your content is considered inappropriate in any way by the judges.

There will be one overall winner and up to nine runners-up.

The winners will be selected and informed by 20 September 2024.

The runners-up will receive a gift pack with official ESA and Ariane 6 merchandise and the overall winner will receive the above gift pack plus an exclusive Ariane 6 jacket. The prizes will be shipped after the end of the competition period.

The names, geolocation, and pictures/videos by any participant may be shared in an article and/or collection of pictures/videos published on esa.int and associated social media promotion. You can review and confirm your agreement with the privacy notice via the entry form.

Prizes are non-negotiable. There is no cash or other alternative prize for either the runner-up or overall winner.

ESA will make all reasonable efforts to contact the winners of the contest but does not accept any responsibility if the winner does not respond or is not able to receive the prize.

ESA will not be responsible for entries that are lost, for example as a result of any equipment failure, technical malfunction, systems, satellite, network, server, computer hardware or software failure of any kind even if occurring on the side of ESA.

Entries will be judged by members of ESA’s Communication Department and guest expert(s). The panel’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into to discuss the final winners.

If you have any questions, please ask us via Facebook, Instagram or Pinterest, or by using the #MyAriane6 hashtag on X/Twitter.

In addition to the rules outlined here, participants also agree to abide by the terms and conditions of the social channels in which they enter. Disclaimer: The rules may be updated or added to without notice, reflecting any questions we receive to clarify them. Dates may change due to unforeseen events that are out of our control. The competition is run on a best-effort basis.