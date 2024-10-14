IAC 2024 - Day 1

The International Astronautical Congress kicked off its 75th edition today at the Milano Congress Centre. ESA is taking part alongside several of its institutional and commercial partners, playing a prominent role in presenting Europe’s future space ambitions. From 14 to 18 October, the event will bring together more than 8 000 experts from industry, research institutions, and space agencies worldwide.

Throughout the first day, major announcements, contract signings and expert panels will showcase Europe’s leadership in an ever-evolving space industry. Key highlights will include the IAC Opening Ceremony, the RISE mission-development contract signing, the Heads of Agency Plenary, and the Zero Debris Charter Signature Ceremony.

Discover the full programme of the day here.

See below for the photo highlights of Day 1.