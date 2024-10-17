IAC 2024 - Day 4

Today marks the grand finale of the four professional days of the 75th edition of the International Astronautical Congress, with a series of pivotal events set to spotlight the intersection of space finance and investment, and their role in shaping the future of the global space sector.

Throughout the day, ESA’s stand will host a series of high-profile sessions featuring key figures from national space agencies worldwide. Key moments include the ECSECO/ESPI panel on private investment in space around the world, the Space Finance Lab Debrief, and the signature ceremonies of the Joint Statement for a Responsible Space Sector and the Ramses mission.

Tomorrow (18 October) is the final day of IAC 2024 and will be open to the public.

See below for the photo highlights of Day 4.