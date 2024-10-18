IAC 2024 – Public day

Today, the International Astronautical Congress opens its doors for its Public Day, inviting visitors of all ages to dive into the exciting world of aviation and space exploration. Throughout the day, visitors to the ESA stand will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of presentations from renowned speakers and scientists, as well las the opportunity to meet ESA astronauts.

ESA's Talent Acquisition team will also be on hand to provide guidance on the diverse range of career opportunities available at the European Space Agency.

