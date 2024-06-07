ILA 2024 – Day 3

Today marks the conclusion of the three 'trade days' at ILA. Following two intense days of panels and events, the third day features sessions dedicated to ESA's commercialisation ambitions and initiatives. Another notable moment will be the panel with ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher, ESA astronauts Samantha Cristoforetti and Thomas Pesquet and ESA reserve astronaut Amelie Schoenenwald.

The final two days of ILA 2024, 8 and 9 June, will be open to the public.

See below for the photo highlights of Day 3.