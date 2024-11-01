Advanced space tech for disaster response with Smart-Connect

When disaster strikes, maintaining communication is critical. Yet, terrestrial (ground) networks are often compromised, leaving civilians stranded and first responders without access to vital information. Limited bandwidth can severely delay crisis management efforts, potentially costing lives. Recent events around the world, including devastating floods and wildfires, underscore the increasing relevance and urgency for advanced disaster response technology.

To address this challenge, ESA's Smart-Connect project, part of the Civil Security from Space programme, is leveraging space technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide reliable connectivity and rapid communication in times of crisis. Smart-Connect is a consortium with European and Canadian industry, led by satellite-based land monitoring company GeoVille.

Since its launch earlier this year, the Smart-Connect consortium has expanded to 11 companies across five European countries. The project has welcomed the following new partners from July this year:

Gemsotec (Belgium): Developing an advanced system to filter and prioritise critical information for first responders.

(Belgium): Creating interactive, real-time mapping solutions that evolve with developing situations.

(Switzerland): An international humanitarian organisation testing Smart-Connect tools in real-world crisis scenarios.

In recent months, the project has made significant technological advancements. Researchers have achieved impressive AI-powered data compression, with ratios up to 1:50. Meaning, if a file originally took up 50 megabytes of space, it could be compressed to just 1 megabyte without compromising quality. Development is also underway on an open Application Programming Interface (API) gateway framework, enabling users to easily integrate Smart-Connect with their existing tools. Users can simply log in, share files and connect additional tools as needed, rather than having to overhaul their entire system.

A key component of the system is the conneXstream Middleware, which automatically switches between terrestrial and satellite networks to ensure uninterrupted data flow. This fail-safe system uses space-enabled Earth observation technology to capture crucial data about affected areas, which is then quickly processed by advanced AI algorithms and delivered to users with actionable information.

"ESA is proud to be supporting organisations engaged in Smart-Connect, making a difference and providing critical communications infrastructure when it's needed most," said Christopher Topping, ESA's Civil Security from Space Programme Manager. "With Europe facing increasingly significant challenges, we're proud to be using space to protect citizens and ensure prosperity, “through such projects."

“We approach this opportunity to shape the future of disaster response with great excitement and utmost respect. To tackle the most pressing and, so far, unaddressed issues in the realm of civil security, the consortium has gathered a team of experts and major stakeholders from across Europe,” said Krzysztof Czarnecki, IT Project Manager at Geoville. “A future where space assets become a staple in every first responder’s toolkit is approaching, and we are here to deliver it.”

By combining the power of space technology, artificial intelligence, and international cooperation, Smart-Connect is not just preparing Europe for future crises – it's setting a new standard for rapid and effective disaster response globally.

Smart-Connect is part of ESA's Civil Security from Space programme, which brings together ESA's Connectivity and Secure Communications directorate and Earth Observation directorate. Working with European and Canadian industry, the programme uses space capabilities to meet emerging challenges in civil security and crisis management.