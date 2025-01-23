Applications Estonia to host Europe's new space cybersecurity testing ground 23/01/2025 1121 views 23 likes

The European Space Agency (ESA) and the Estonian Space Office have set out to develop Europe's newest space cyber range that aims to make space technology more secure and accessible for companies across Europe. Last year, Estonian industry was invited to submit proposals for concepts, and today the contract has been signed with a consortium led by Spaceit to begin development.

The space cyber range offers a safe and cost-effective way for space companies to test, validate and develop secure satellite technologies and solutions and perform cyber exercises and training. A space cyber range is a virtual environment that can be supported with a physical site to promote collaboration and provide necessary data centres, servers and equipment. You can picture it as a sophisticated simulator where companies can create virtual copies of their satellites and systems to check for security weaknesses and practice responding to cyberattacks – all before launching real hardware into orbit.

Building on Estonia's digital leadership Estonia, already home to NATO's cyber defence centre and recognised as one of the world's most digitally advanced nations, will now extend its expertise to the space sector. The new space cyber range will be established at Foundation CR14, Estonia's national cyber range facility. The project brings together some of Estonia's leading tech companies, with Spaceit leading a consortium that includes CybExer, CGI Eesti, and the University of Tartu. Unlike existing facilities, this new space cyber range is specifically designed to support NewSpace small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The two-year project is supported by ESA's Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) strategic programme line, Space Systems for Safety and Security (4S), with an investment of more than €2.5 million, highlighting the agency's commitment to securing Europe's digital future.

[Left] Silver Lodi, Management Board Member of Spaceit, and [right] Laurent Jaffart, ESA’s Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications signing the Space Cyber Range contract. The contract was signed on 23 January in Tallinn by Laurent Jaffart, ESA’s Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications and Silver Lodi, Management Board Member of Spaceit. Development will begin immediately, with several organisations having already expressed interest in using the range, including satellite manufacturers and operators, telecom providers, and research institutions from Hungary, Estonia, Italy, Czech Republic and Switzerland. “Over the past five years, there has been a significant increase in cyberattacks, emphasising the growing risks for sectors such as energy grids, emergency responders, and other critical infrastructure dependent on satellite connectivity,” said Laurent Jaffart, ESA Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications. “Estonia's proven leadership in cybersecurity makes it the ideal home for this facility. This initiative will improve cybersecurity knowledge across the sector and help elevate Europe’s digital future.” "This cyber range provides the practical testing environment our space sector needs," said Christophe Allemand, ESA's Head of Space Systems for Safety and Security. "Companies can conduct critical security exercises, validate their satellite systems before launch, and gain the expertise needed to protect their space assets. This is essential infrastructure for building secure, resilient space systems." "It is an exceptional occasion to lead a group of companies in developing such a crucial project for the space ecosystem as the Space Cyber Range," said Silver Lodi, Management Board Member of Spaceit. "Our aim is to engage more organisations internationally along the way, as we foresee continued industry growth. We also recognise the need for technologies to be tested and personnel to be educated to ensure the resilience of space infrastructure against various threats."