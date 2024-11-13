Research study sets path for a global 5G space network

Researchers have achieved a breakthrough by mapping out the future of space-enabled 5G telecommunications. The 5G Infrastructure Study (5G-IS), funded by ESA's Connectivity and Secure Communications directorate, provides a comprehensive blueprint for delivering reliable connectivity worldwide.

Unlike traditional satellite internet, this new system would seamlessly integrate with ground-based 5G networks, allowing users to stay connected whether they're in city centres or crossing remote oceans. The implications are far-reaching: autonomous vehicles could maintain constant connectivity across continents, emergency services could operate uninterrupted during natural disasters, and remote communities could access the same high-speed internet as urban areas.

The study, conducted by a consortium including Airbus Defence and Space, Eurescom, Fraunhofer FOKUS and IIS, and the University of the Bundeswehr Munich, demonstrates that space-based 5G infrastructure isn't just theoretically possible – it's commercially viable and could begin deployment as soon as 2025. The research indicates that the system would be financially sustainable while remaining affordable for users. Monthly subscription fees could range from €6 for basic connectivity up to €60 for premium services, making it accessible to both individual consumers and business users.

For the automotive industry, the system could enable everything from real-time navigation updates to advanced autonomous driving features. In fact, the study identified 77 different use cases across transportation, business services, and public services sectors that could benefit from space-based 5G connectivity.

However, the study also identified challenges with critical technologies needing further development, including more energy-efficient satellite payloads and advanced antenna systems. ESA is already funding additional research to address these challenges through its Space for 5G/6G and Sustainable Connectivity programme.

The next steps involve accelerating technological development and fostering cooperation between space industry players and telecommunications operators. The study suggests that joint ventures between mobile network operators and satellite operators could be the most effective way to bring this technology to market.

With this completed study, Europe is positioned to lead the integration of space and terrestrial communications networks, potentially transforming how we connect across the globe. The study outlines a phased implementation beginning with narrowband applications as early as 2025, followed by wideband services from 2029, and full broadband capabilities after 2032, marking a new era in telecommunications history.

“ESA is proud to be working with our industry partners to evolve and develop key 5G space-based technologies, which have the potential to enhance lives and businesses across our Member States,” said Antonio Franchi, Head of ESA’s 5G/6G NTN Programme Office within the directorate of Connectivity and Secure Communications. “This study showcases the real impact that we can have, with an evolving business case to be made across the various sectors, we look forward to realising the potential of non-terrestrial networks and their complementing role with existing terrestrial networks.”

“5G-IS holistically addressed the design of 5G and even 6G space-based infrastructure,” said Maria Guta, Senior 5G/6G SatCom Solutions Architect at ESA. “The study followed a co-creation and co-design approach involving representatives of vertical sectors to identify, categorise and prioritise use cases better served by 5G space-based infrastructure under technical and market fit criteria. The activity provided a first-in-kind contribution to the non-terrestrial network sector detailing technology roadmap and associated services exploitation models.”

Visit here to read the white paper on the completed 5G Infrastructure Study (5G-IS).