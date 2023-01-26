Expanding satellite broadband access to underserved areas across Europe

ESA is taking a significant step towards creating a more digitally inclusive Europe through a new partnership that will bring internet access to the hardest-to-reach areas. Reliable connectivity has become essential in today's digital age, yet for many Europeans in rural villages, mountainous regions, and small islands, dependable internet access remains out of reach.

To bridge this divide, ESA has partnered with Swedish technology company Forsway to provide cost-effective satellite broadband in regions with limited infrastructure. Together, we are developing Xtend 5G, a space-enabled broadband solution that combines satellite and terrestrial networks to deliver reliable internet connectivity. The project is co-funded through ESA's ARTES 4.0 Space for 5G/6G & Sustainable Connectivity programme line and supported by the Swedish National Space Agency (SNSA).

Xtend 5G will particularly benefit people in remote areas by providing access to online services that urban residents often take for granted. For instance, they will access telehealth services, allowing consultations with healthcare professionals from home without having to travel vast distances. Students in rural areas will have the same opportunities for online learning as their urban counterparts, while local businesses will be able to reach customers beyond their immediate vicinity, helping to sustain rural economies.

The project offers a robust and secure internet system that ensures reliable connectivity whether you're in a busy city centre or a remote town. Crucially, the system will provide a dependable backup during crises or natural disasters, ensuring emergency services and communities stay connected and informed when they need it most.

"We believe hybrid communication technologies that integrate satellite, 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN) and mobile networks will play an important role in future connectivity ecosystems. We are pleased to support Forsway in this unique project with funding, guidance and expertise," said Antonio Franchi, ESA Head of the 5G/6G NTN Programme Office.

"We are thrilled to launch this exciting partnership with ESA and SNSA. The new communication system will be a highly beneficial tool for security, government organisations, the energy sector and others demanding secure, robust, and fast communication where full control over the connectivity ecosystem is crucial. Xtend 5G can be employed in an open or closed network format," said Tobias Forsell, CEO at Forsway.

As our world becomes increasingly digital, ensuring universal access to reliable internet creates equal opportunities for all Europeans. This project aims to deliver the connectivity that modern life demands, regardless of where people choose to live or work.