MapGuard: Advancing emergency evacuation capabilities in the Baltics

In emergency evacuations, access to reliable information can mean the difference between life and death. As our world faces growing challenges from natural disasters and conflicts, the need for rapid, accurate data during evacuations is vital.

Through ESA's Civil Security from Space programme, we work to create space-enabled solutions for emergency response. As part of this effort, ESA has partnered with Guardtime, an Estonian company that builds secure systems to protect data, on a new mapping and data service called MapGuard. The MapGuard system continuously gathers and aggregates data from multiple sources – satellites, drones, and ground sensors – providing comprehensive updates to emergency responders as frequently as every hour.

This solution addresses a critical challenge in emergency response today. Currently, teams rely on a fragmented network of tools: separate mapping systems, different data platforms and varied communication channels. This fragmentation makes it difficult for responders to effectively analyse and share critical information. MapGuard's unified approach will streamline the planning of large-scale civil emergency response actions leading to safer and more efficient evacuations while ensuring emergency responders maintain complete situational awareness throughout a crisis.

The system works by collecting and integrating data from multiple sources – including satellites, aerial drones, and ground sensors – to create comprehensive maps for emergency responders. The service also comes with a robust security framework that implements advanced cybersecurity measures to protect against data tampering.

The project represents a collaborative effort between several Estonian organisations, including the Estonian Land Board, REGIO OU for providing Earth observation imagery and expertise, the National Rescue Board and local municipalities. With a long-term vision to unite Baltic countries, the system will aim at leveraging regional expertise to enhance its effectiveness and reliability.

By bringing together Earth observation and blockchain technology, MapGuard marks a significant step forward in emergency response capabilities – ensuring that when crises occur, responders have the trusted information they need to protect civilians.

"The Civil Security from Space programme demonstrates ESA's commitment to protecting citizens through space applications. MapGuard shows how satellite technology can be directly applied to enhance civilian safety and emergency response capabilities,” said Christopher Topping, ESA Civil Security from Space Programme Manager.

“This project addresses the increasingly important issue of trusted information for emergency responders as well as rapid integration of diverse datasets – as such it will ensure significant advances in of satellite data uptake for crisis response situations,” said Gordon Campbell, Head of Enterprise of ESA’s Earth Observation Directorate.

“Guardtime is proud to collaborate with ESA on developing solutions to strengthen civil security, particularly in response to the evolving geopolitical challenges in Europe. Enhancing civil security capabilities is essential for safeguarding society. By leveraging near real-time data from space and ensuring robust data security, rescue services gain the accurate, reliable situational awareness needed for rapid and effective emergency responses,” said Kaarel Hanson, Guardtime’s Vice President of Space Solutions.