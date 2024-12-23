World-first direct 5G connection to low Earth orbit satellite opens new era for mobile coverage

In a world first, ESA and Telesat have successfully connected a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite to the ground using 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) technology in the Ka-band frequency range, marking a crucial step towards making space-based connections as simple as using a mobile phone.

This achievement opens up possibilities that were previously out of reach, as low-flying satellites combined with standardised 5G technology can now support services requiring real-time, interactive connections. The breakthrough could transform how we handle emergency response, provide rural healthcare, and support remote industrial operations worldwide.

ESA's 5G/6G laboratory at its European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC) in the Netherlands successfully connected to the LEO 3 satellite operated by Telesat, a leading global satellite operator. The test was made possible through a Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year between ESA and Telesat, which provided access to the LEO 3 demonstration satellite. The LEO 3 satellite serves an important role for low-latency customer applications testing, as well as antenna and modem development.

Using Amarisoft's 5G technology, the team established and maintained a stable connection with the satellite as it moved across the sky, from just above the horizon to its peak elevation of 38 degrees and back down again. While similar experiments have been conducted with satellites in geostationary orbits, this marks the first successful implementation of 5G NTN technology with a LEO satellite moving fast with respect to a user on the ground.

From enabling remote surgery through reliable telehealth services to supporting autonomous vehicles, the applications opened up by using 5G NTN technologies are far-reaching. The system also offers opportunities to provide connectivity for disaster response teams, keep civilians connected in remote locations, and even enhance in-flight internet services.

The key innovation of this experiment was the use of open standards, developed by the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) – the international organisation that creates telecommunications standards – rather than proprietary waveform technology. This means that mobile devices could potentially connect straight to satellites (a scenario known as direct-to-device), potentially reducing the cost and complexity of terrestrial infrastructures and increasing interconnectivity between different providers. In theory, the technology allows seamless switching between ground-based networks and satellites, ensuring continuous coverage whether you are in a city centre or on a remote mountainside.

This work forms part of ESA's Space for 5G/6G and Sustainable Connectivity strategic programme line, which aims to integrate cellular networks with space-based networks to connect everyone, everywhere, at all times.

Antonio Franchi, ESA’s Head of the 5G/6G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) Programme Office, within the Space for 5G/6G and Sustainable Connectivity programme said: "We are proud to continue to drive European technological leadership and innovation in the domain of Non-Terrestrial Networks. Tests such as this showcase ESA's role in supporting the development of innovative 5G and 6G systems that unlock social and economic opportunities for people and businesses. This initiative celebrates the great collaboration between ESA, Telesat and Amarisoft!”

Alberto Ginesi, ESA's Head of the Telecom Systems and Techniques Section of the Directorate of Technology, Engineering, and Quality (TEC) said: “This world-first experiment demonstrates ESA’s technical excellence in advancing broadband satellite access technology. Building on the 3GPP standardisation groups' approval, we've proven 5G NTN specifications over a real non-geostationary orbit satellite link. Through this achievement, we've shown ESA's capability to support advanced satellite broadband networks, paving the way for upcoming projects such as IRIS². I’d like to recognise the work Augusto Marziani, Stefano Cioni and Matteo Conti for carrying out this experiment.”

Mario Neri, Telesat’s Director of Spectrum Strategy, Innovation and Space Sustainability, said: “This activity allowed testing the recently standardised 5G NTN technology in a real-world scenario, using the Ka-band spectrum over our LEO 3 satellite – something that no one had ever done before. This confirms Telesat’s engagement in constantly exploring innovative satellite technologies that can improve life on Earth.”

Marouan Benabdellah-Chaouni, Senior Vice President at Amarisoft, said: “Affordable technology is at the heart of Amarisoft’s mission. With 5G over satellite, we’re making global connectivity more accessible. This achievement, in collaboration with ESA and Telesat, highlights Amarisoft’s leadership in cutting-edge 5G technology and the power of innovative partnerships to advance non-terrestrial communication."