A milestone in digital Earth modelling

Destination Earth is now live! Launched today during a ceremony at the EuroHPC LUMI Supercomputer Centre in Kajaani, Finland, Destination Earth provides unprecedented insights into the complexity of our planet to advance climate change adaption and environmental resilience modelling.

Destination Earth is a flagship initiative of the European Commission to develop a highly accurate digital twin, or replica, of the Earth system and is set to revolutionise our understanding of natural phenomena, hazards and the impact of human activities related to climate and environmental change.

Leveraging the most advanced digital twin technologies, data analytics and AI, as well as recent investments and advances in high-performance computing, Destination Earth offers unprecedented levels of accuracy, resolution and interactivity, enabling users to explore how the Earth system will evolve under different ‘what if’ scenarios for several decades ahead.

This empowers policymakers, researchers, and other stakeholders to make informed decisions in designing accurate climate change adaptation strategies and effective mitigation measures.

It also forms the basis for effective European adaptation strategies to support the green transition, helping the EU achieve its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050, and the implementation of the Green Deal and Digital Strategy.

Destination Earth is led by the European Commission and is implemented by ESA together with the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (Eumetsat). More than 100 public and private partners are involved in building the system.