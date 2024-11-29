Applications Watch live: Vega-C to launch Sentinel-1C 29/11/2024 595 views 13 likes

The Copernicus Sentinel-1C satellite is ready for liftoff! Tune in to ESA WebTV on 4 December from 22:00 CET to watch the satellite soar into space on a Vega-C rocket to be launched from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. Sentinel-1C is scheduled to liftoff at 22:20 CET.

The launch will be the return to flight for Vega-C, Europe’s lightweight, high-performance rocket – further securing Europe’s autonomy in space after the successful launch of Ariane 6 last summer. Once in orbit, Sentinel-1C will extend the Sentinel-1 mission’s legacy, delivering radar imagery to monitor Earth’s changing environment to support a diverse range of applications and scientific research.

Follow the launch live from Kourou (all times CET) Follow the launch live on ESA WebTV on 4 December from 22:00 CET.

Time in CET Time after liftoff (hours:minutes:seconds) Event 22:00 -00:20 Programme begins 22:20 00:00:00 Liftoff 22:22 00:02:21 Vega-C first stage P120C separation 22:25 00:04:32 Vega-C second stage Zefiro-40 separation 22:25 00:05:03 Fairing jettison 22:27 00:07:08 Vega-C third stage Zefiro-9 separation 22:28 00:08:16 First ignition of Vega-C upper stage, AVUM+ 22:54-23:11 Programme break 23:14 00:53:27 Second ignition of upper stage, AVUM+ 23:17-00:01 Programme break 00:01 01:40:29 Third ignition of upper stage, AVUM+ 00:04 01:43:51 Sentinel-1C separation 00:16 01:56 Acquisition of signal 00:40 02:19 Press conference 01:25 03:04 End of press conference

About Copernicus Sentinel-1C The Sentinel-1 mission, the first in the family of Copernicus, is based on a constellation of two identical satellites flying in the same orbit but 180° apart, to optimise global coverage and data delivery for Copernicus – the Earth observation component of the EU’s Space Programme. Sentinel-1A was the first satellite in the series, launched in April 2014, followed by the launch of Sentinel-1B in 2016. The Sentinel-1B mission came to an end in August 2022 after experiencing a technical fault that rendered it unable to acquire data. The satellite has been successfully de-orbited and will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere within 25 years. Sentinel-1C, along with its sibling Sentinel-1A, will return the mission to its full potential as a two-satellite constellation. Sentinel-1A is then due to be replaced by Sentinel-1D later next year.

Copernicus: Sentinel-1 As an advanced radar mission, Copernicus Sentinel-1 can image the surface of Earth through cloud and rain and regardless of whether it is day or night. Sentinel-1 carries a C-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) instrument, which allows it to capture high-resolution imagery of Earth's surface. This powerful radar system operates in several modes, including wide swath and high-resolution, providing detailed data on land subsidence, ice movements and ocean conditions. The new Sentinel-1C satellite will also carry a new Automatic Identification System (AIS). Developed by the International Maritime Organisation, this system is designed to help ships avoid collisions, particularly when they are too far from land-based radar systems. This technology assigns a unique ID to each vessel and tracks its position and movements in real-time, creating a virtual map of the ships at sea. More information about Copernicus Sentinel-1 About Vega-C

Vega-C rocket with Sentinel-1C satellite artist's impression Europe's Vega-C rocket can launch 2300 kg into space, such as small scientific and Earth observation spacecraft. At 35 m tall, Vega-C weighs 210 tonnes on the launch pad and reaches orbit with three solid-propellant-powered stages before the fourth liquid-propellant stage takes over for precise placement of satellites into their desired orbit around Earth. Vega-C is the evolution of the Vega family of rockets and delivers increased performance, greater payload volume and improved competitiveness. Complementing the Ariane family to launch all types of payloads into their desired orbits, Vega-C ensures that Europe has versatile and independent access to space. ESA owns the Vega-C programme, working with Avio as prime contractor and design authority. Arianespace will serve as the launch service provider for the launch of Sentinel-1C. This launch marks Vega-C's return to flight, a key step in restoring Europe's independent access to space. The first commercial flight in December 2022 failed due to a nozzle issue in its Zefiro-40 motor. Since then, an improved nozzle was designed and built and the complete Zefiro-40 stage has undergone two successful firing tests, in May and October 2024, which demonstrated the motor's ability to perform reliably under different pressure conditions and burn durations. These tests have confirmed the motor's readiness, clearing the path for Vega-C's upcoming flight. Can't wait for launch day? Print out these instructions and template to make your own Vega-C paper model. More information about Vega-C

