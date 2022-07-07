First Eurostar Neo satellite ready to ship

The first satellite to be built under ESA’s Eurostar Neo programme stands ready to be shipped to its launch site.

The satellite – called Eutelsat Hotbird 13F – is one of an identical pair developed by satellite manufacturer Airbus for satellite operator Eutelsat in an ESA Partnership Project designed to foster innovation and competitiveness in the European space industry.

Once launched into geostationary orbit some 36 000 km above Earth, the twin satellites will reinforce and enhance the broadcast of more than a thousand television channels into homes across Europe, Northern Africa and the Middle East, replacing three older satellites.

The Eurostar Neo satellite has now completed all its on-ground testing, including thermal and mechanical environmental test campaigns and all final integrated system tests. These included a checkout of all on-board systems and deployment of the solar arrays and antennas in the Airbus integration and test facilities in Toulouse, France.

This constitutes a major project milestone because it paves the way for the final customer review and shipment to launch site.

Eutelsat will now complete its internal review process before shipment to the launch site in Florida.