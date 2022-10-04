ESA opens up

Just a few of the more than 4 500 visitors who converged on ESA’s ESTEC technical centre in the Netherlands this weekend.

On Saturday 1 October an ESA Open Day for people with disabilities took place, allowing them to explore the Agency’s largest establishment at their own pace in a quiet environment.

That was followed by a general ESA Open Day the following day, which included talks by ESA astronauts Matthias Maurer and André Kuipers, presentations by ESA Directorates and a gathering of Dutch space companies and research institutes in the NL Space Tent.

Browse snaps from the 11th annual ESA Open Days at ESTEC here