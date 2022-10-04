ESA title
ESA opens up
Agency

ESA opens up

04/10/2022 255 views 12 likes 471647 ID

Just a few of the more than 4 500 visitors who converged on ESA’s ESTEC technical centre in the Netherlands this weekend.

On Saturday 1 October an ESA Open Day for people with disabilities took place, allowing them to explore the Agency’s largest establishment at their own pace in a quiet environment.

That was followed by a general ESA Open Day the following day, which included talks by ESA astronauts Matthias Maurer and André Kuipers, presentations by ESA Directorates and a gathering of Dutch space companies and research institutes in the NL Space Tent.

Browse snaps from the 11th annual ESA Open Days at ESTEC here

ESA's Open Day in the Netherlands on Sunday 2 October – in pictures
Agency

Open Day visitors

Image 1219 views 7 likes
ESTEC Open Day visitors
Agency

ESTEC Open Day visitors

Image 1193 views 8 likes
Gates of ESTEC
Agency

Gates of ESTEC

Image 5092 views 60 likes
3D printer at ESTEC Open Day
Agency

3D printer at ESTEC Open Day

Image 2479 views 48 likes
ExoMars TGO and Rover
Agency

ExoMars TGO and Rover

Image 2472 views 67 likes