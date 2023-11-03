ESA title
Science & Exploration

Preparing for Euclid’s first images: from puzzling data to dazzling views

03/11/2023 1049 views 61 likes 484185 ID 00:02:59
English

Never before has a telescope been able to create such razor-sharp astronomical images across such a large patch of the sky.

On Tuesday 7 November, ESA will release the first full-colour images captured by its recently launched Euclid space telescope. These images form part of the mission’s ‘Early Release Observations’ – where Euclid was tasked with scrutinising a set of celestial targets chosen for their public appeal and scientific value.

The five images are full of cosmic secrets waiting to be revealed. And this is just the beginning. During its six-year mission, Euclid will generate the equivalent of a million DVDs of data. These data will be used to create the biggest ever 3D map of the Universe and uncover the secrets of dark matter and dark energy.

In this video, hear from the experts about how Euclid has reached this milestone. Discover how they felt when they saw the first images, and find out what these images will reveal about the cosmos.

Watch the reveal of the images live through ESA Web TV or YouTube on 7 November, 13:15 GMT / 14:15 CET. At the same time, an ESA press release including all images will be published at esa.int/euclid.

  • ESA - European Space Agency
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
  • VNR
Loopy star trails show the effect of Euclid's Fine Guidance Sensor intermittently losing its guide stars
Science & Exploration

Loopy star trails show the effect of Euclid's Fine G…

Image 2182 views 24 likes
Science & Exploration

Euclid spacecraft

Image 1392 views 32 likes
Euclid early commissioning test images
Science & Exploration

Euclid early commissioning test images

Image 10380 views 221 likes
Science & Exploration

Euclid’s sunny side

Image 276 views 3 likes
Science & Exploration

The Fingertip Galaxy: Reflecting Euclid in art

Video 00:04:21 3214 views 116 likes