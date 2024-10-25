ESA title
Agency

Setting the course in space: highlights from IAC 2024

English

From 14 to 18 October 2024, the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) returned for its 75th edition, and ESA took on a front-centre role, from presenting Europe’s future space ambitions and showcasing major steps towards them, to addressing global challenges alongside other world space leaders. Held at the Milano Congress Centre (MiCo), the largest conference venue in Europe, the event brought together more than 11 000 experts from industry, research institutions, and space agencies worldwide. The first four days featured a comprehensive programme of events and presentations for professionals and stakeholders, while the final day was open to the public.

