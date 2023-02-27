Enabling & Support #SocialSpace: Apply to join Juice launch at ESA mission control 27/02/2023 2075 views 35 likes

In brief Join us at ESA’s mission control in Germany for the launch of Juice, the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer. Juice is set to launch on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on 13 April 2023. We are inviting passionate social media communicators to share the excitement as teams in Germany assume control of the mission, wake it up after the rigours of launch and kick start Juice’s long and complicated journey. In-depth

Juice mission The two-day #SocialSpace event will take place over 12-13 April, in collaboration with Germany’s largest science centre, ‘experimenta’. We are inviting 30 social media enthusiasts to ESOC mission control in Darmstadt for a behind-the-scenes view of the launch, with all the nerves and excitement that come with it. There will be a tour of the centre, special briefings, presentations and the chance to speak with the Flight Director and other mission experts. The day before, we’ll visit experimenta in Heilbronn for an action-packed programme of science talks, tours, a trip to the Science Dome and an evening of observations at the experimenta observatory. ** Applications will open very soon! Keep an eye on @esaoperations on Twitter and save the dates! **

Why Jupiter? Galileo's discovery of moons orbiting Jupiter 400 years ago lead to the reality-shifting realisation that Earth was not the centre of the Solar System. Probes have visited the system, and as is often the case in science, more questions were raised than answered. What will the Jovian moons reveal, or make us question, next?

Inside the Galilean moons

Juice will make detailed observations of gas giant Jupiter and its ocean-bearing moons, characterising them with a powerful suite of remote sensing, geophysical and in situ instruments to discover more about these compelling destinations as potential habitats for past or present life. #ESAJuice is an ESA mission with contributions from NASA, JAXA and the Israel Space Agency. It is the first Large-class mission in ESA’s Cosmic Vision programme.

Mission control: flying Juice on a journey of firsts ESA Main Control Room, Darmstadt It will take eight years and three planetary flybys for Juice to get into orbit around the gas giant. Once there, it will perform 35 flybys of its largest icy moons, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto, before changing orbits to Ganymede, the largest and most massive of the three. Juice will be the first spacecraft ever to change orbits from another planet to one of its moons. Over the course of the mission, teams at ESA's mission control centre will perform operations they never have before. It will be an exciting ride!

Join us for the #ESAJuice #SocialSpace! Ever wondered how worlds form with the right conditions for life to thrive? Or how gas giants interplay with their planet-sized moons? Want to feel the nerves and excitement of a launch from where Europe’s missions are flown? Are you a passionate communicator who uses social media to engage the world? This is just for you. Apply to join us if you: Actively use one or more social networking platforms and tools to communicate to your audience.

Regularly produce new content with multimedia elements.

Have the potential to reach a large number of people using digital platforms.

Reach a unique/diverse audience, distinctive from traditional news media or ESA audiences.

Have an established history of sharing quality content, with previous posts that are visible and trustworthy.

Follow one or more of ESA’s social media channels.

Programme Jupiter's largest moons 12 April: Day one will take place at ‘experimenta’ in Heilbronn, Germany. Attendees will join talks from a diverse mix of scientists, go on a personal tour of Germany’s largest science centre and a trip to the experimenta science dome, all capped off with an evening sky-watching at the centre’s observatory. 13 April: Launch Day! Next, join us at Mission Control for lift-off. Be there as ESA engineers take control of Juice at it separates from its rocket and kick-starts its bold journey. Enjoy a behind-the-scenes guided tour of ESOC facilities, meet the Flight Director and other mission experts, attend the on-site media briefing and learn about the mission, its path and what we hope to discover at Jupiter and its icy moons. Oh, and enjoy the winning #SpaceJuice! **All launches are subject to unexpected delays. We will do our best to ensure the two-day programme continues in spite of any delays, but depending on the circumstances the nature and availability of the programme cannot be guaranteed.**

Dates, times and venue ESOC: home to ESA's mission operations The #SocialSpace will be held over 12-13 April. Applications will open soon. All applications must be submitted no later than midnight (CET) on Sunday, 12 March. An invitation email with confirmation information and additional instructions will be sent to the selected participants on 15 March, and to those on the waiting list no later than 20 March. Applicants will be responsible for their own costs including travel arrangements and accommodation. Light food will be available in the day on both days as well as transport between experimenta in Heilbronn and ESOC in Darmstadt. Applicants must be at least 18 years old on 12 April 2023.

Terms & Conditions The competition is open to nationals of ESA Member, Cooperating and Associate States (EXCEPT staff of ESA, its suppliers, its contractors, and members of the immediate families or households) You’ll be asked to include your name, social media name(s) and contact information, and − most importantly − a few words describing your motivation or interest in joining. Please see the terms and conditions, privacy and data protection notices when applications open for more detailed information.

