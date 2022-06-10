Science & Exploration Art for Artemis: jury selection 10/06/2022 635 views 28 likes

In brief The Art for Artemis project saw design and multimedia students from all over Europe submit artwork to be included on the transatlantic voyage of the European Service Module that will power astronauts to the Moon. From the 24 entries from eight schools, a jury has chosen two pieces that will accompany the spacecraft module on its first step forward to the Moon. In-depth

The jury consisted of ESA’s Philippe Berthe and Stefaan De Mey, Airbus Programme Manager Didier Radola, and faculty from the Politechnico di Milano: Annalisa Dominoni, Benedetto Quaquaro.

Art for Artemis – Tessa The jury stated, “We are impressed by the diversity of the art pieces and their themes supporting international collaboration towards human exploration of our Solar System.” Tessa Kugel, from France, one of the selected artists says, “Studying exoplanets was my childhood dream job and making art in collaboration with ESA is making me reconnect with this.”

Art for Artemis – Ziba, Filip, Måns and Edvard The second artwork was a team effort from four students in Sweden. Ziba writes: “While doing our research for the ART for ARTemis project we wanted to incorporate an element of time-lapse, community and collaboration, whilst altogether inspire whoever sees our piece, and thus hopefully the younger generation of future space explorers.” All the 24 entries will be on display at the Waterfront in Bremen, Germany, during the Artemis I mission. Interviews with all the artists and high-resolution images of the artworks can be browsed on ESA’s Orion blog.

European Service Modules for Artemis Art for Artemis jury selection The third European Service Modules will be transported from the Airbus integration halls in Bremen, Germany, to the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. During its transport to the airport a custom-made container holding the spacecraft module will be adorned by the two artworks. Meanwhile the structure for the fourth European Service Module that will fly for Artemis IV and bring the first European module I-Hab to the lunar Gateway arrived in Bremen last week.

The first European Service Module sits atop the mega Moon rocket on the launchpad for its flight around the Moon as part of the Orion spacecraft. The rocket and Orion are going through final countdown to tests with a launch planned this year.