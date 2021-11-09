ESA title
SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts during a training session
Science & Exploration

Watch live: liftoff of Crew-3 to space

09/11/2021 6230 views 38 likes
ESA / Science & Exploration / Human and Robotic Exploration / Cosmic kiss

In brief

Tune in from Wednesday 10 November at 21:45 GMT/22:45 CET to see ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer be launched to the International Space Station for his first mission, Cosmic Kiss.

In-depth

Liftoff is scheduled for 02:03 GMT/03:03 CET. Continuous live coverage will run on ESA Web TV channel two until the end of the International Space Station welcoming ceremony, which starts at approximately 03:20 CET (02:20 GMT) Friday, 12 November.

Falcon 9 Crew Dragon readied for the launch of Crew-3
Falcon 9 Crew Dragon readied for the launch of Crew-3

Initially scheduled for 31 October, the launch was delayed due to poor weather and a minor medical issue. However, with a favourable forecast and the crew in good health, all is now on track for liftoff atop a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.

Collectively known as Crew-3, Matthias and his NASA colleagues Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, will travel aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Endurance and dock to the Space Station around 22 hours after liftoff.

From Earth to orbit

Crew-3 astronauts with their Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft in Hangar 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center
Crew-3 astronauts with their Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft in Hangar 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center

During the journey to and from the Space Station, Matthias and Kayla will be mission specialists, working with spacecraft commander Raja and pilot Tom to monitor the spacecraft during the dynamic launch and re-entry phases of flight.

Matthias’s six-month Cosmic Kiss mission officially begins when he enters the Station, where he and his Crew-3 crewmates will be welcomed by Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei.

Anton is the current commander of the International Space Station. He took over the role from ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet on 6 November, prior to Thomas’s return to Earth with Crew-2.

Cosmic Kiss is the first space mission for Matthias, who graduated as an ESA astronaut in 2018. Matthias will spend approximately six months supporting science and operations aboard the orbital outpost and is expected to perform a Russian spacewalk in support of the European Robotic Arm (ERA) activation, having certified in both the Russian Orlan and American Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuits.

Launch and docking timeline

21:58 GMT/22:58 CET Wednesday 10 November Suit-up begins
22:43 GMT/23:43 CET Wednesday 10 November Crew walkout from Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building
22:48 GMT/23:48 CET Wednesday 10 November Crew depart for launchpad 39A
23:28 GMT/00:28 CET Wednesday 10 November (GMT)
Thursday 11 November (CET)		 Crew Dragon ingress
00:08 GMT/01:08 CET Thursday 11 November Hatch closure
01:28 GMT/02:28 CET Thursday 11 November Fuelling begins
02:03 GMT/03:03 CET Thursday 11 November Liftoff!
00:10 GMT/01:10 CET Friday 12 November Endurance capsule docks to International Space Station
01:45 GMT/02:45 CET Friday 12 November Hatch opening
02:20 GMT/03:20 CET Friday 12 November Onboard welcoming ceremony

Science in space

With a background in materials science Matthias is looking forward to supporting over 35 European and many more international experiments in orbit. These include investigations in human research, biology, materials science, fluid physics, environmental science and radiation, and technology. A few highlights include:

  • Retinal Diagnostics, which uses a commercially available ophthalmology lens, adapted for use with a tablet in space, to capture images of astronauts’ retinas. Images and videos collected will be used to test and train artificial intelligence (AI) models that could automatically detect retinal changes in astronauts in the future and provide the ability to support patients and clinicians on Earth in remote or developing regions.
  • Biofilms, which aims to determine which metal surface has the best anti-microbial properties on ground, in orbit or on Mars. Run in the Kubik facility – a temperature-controlled incubator for studying biological samples in Europe’s Columbus module – it will test the growth of bacteria such as human skin-associated bacteria Staphylococcus capitisunder microgravity conditions.
  • EasyMotion, which will see Matthias test a specialised electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) suit while exercising to determine its effect in mitigating muscle and bone loss in microgravity.
Play
$video.data_map.short_description.content
Cosmic Kiss mission patch
Access the video

For more information on science and operations Matthias will carry out in space, view the Cosmic Kiss mission brochure in English or German. Regular updates will also be provided on the ESA Cosmic Kiss mission page, ESA Exploration blog and Matthias’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram channels.

You can also shop the official Cosmic Kiss collection online at the ESA Space Shop and get in the space spirit with the official Cosmic Kiss mission playlist on Spotify.

 

Related Articles

Image
Science & Exploration

Matthias Maurer official portrait

14/12/2020 765 views 19 likes
Matthias Maurer official portrait
View
Video 00:00:17
Play
Science & Exploration

Cosmic Kiss mission patch

14/12/2020 1767 views 27 likes
Play
Highlight
Science & Exploration

Matthias Maurer on Flickr

ESA's Mathias Maurer and NASA's Raja Chari during RED camera training
Open
Highlight
Science & Exploration

Matthias Maurer on YouTube

Open
Press Release N° 26–2021
Science & Exploration

Call for media: Pre-launch news conference with ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer

Media representatives are invited to join German ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer on Thursday 9 September from 09:00-10:00 CEST for a news conference to learn more about his first mission to space.
01/09/2021 434 views
Open
Story
Canned russian space food tasting items for Matthias Maurer
Science & Exploration

Homemade space food for Matthias Maurer

08/10/2020 9597 views 83 likes
Read
Image
Science & Exploration

ESA astronauts Matthias Maurer and Thomas Pesquet

28/07/2020 952 views 7 likes
ESA astronauts Matthias Maurer and Thomas Pesquet training at NASA's Johnson Space Center
View
Video 00:05:33
Play
Science & Exploration

Matthias Maurer: training for a spacewalk

23/07/2020 3245 views 67 likes
Play
Video 00:05:43
Play
Science & Exploration

Fit for space – spacewalk training

11/11/2019 3301 views 25 likes
Play
Story
Matthias Maurer officially becomes an astronaut
Science & Exploration

Matthias Maurer graduates as ESA astronaut

25/09/2018 4556 views 61 likes
Read
Video 00:03:00
Play
Science & Exploration

Meet ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer

25/09/2018 1916 views 8 likes
Play
Story
Science & Exploration

Matthias Maurer

39422 views 227 likes
Read