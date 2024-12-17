Science & Exploration Submarines for space exploration 17/12/2024 247 views 3 likes

Submarines are emerging as a unique research platform to study human adaption to extreme environments – from ocean depths to outer space.

ESA, the Portuguese Space Agency and the Portuguese Navy are now using these vessels of underwater exploration to recreate isolation and confinement challenges in space. The first crew of the SubSea project returned to shore yesterday after completing a 60-day underwater expedition. A scientific team from universities in Germany, Italy and Portugal is studying how stress, mood and crew dynamics evolve among 25 volunteers confined in cramped quarters, much like astronauts on long space missions.

Submarines for space



From deep seas to outer space Submarines replicate the isolation, confinement and operational challenges of space missions, making them ideal for studying how these conditions affect crew members and for developing strategies to help them cope.

Dining in a submarine Underwater expeditions serve as high-fidelity analogues for testing new techniques and for gathering data to improve future human spaceflight missions. To understand how body and mind adapt throughout the mission, scientists used questionnaires and collected hair and saliva samples. The results will help them track stress markers like cortisol, as well as monitor changes in the crew’s immune health.

Human resilience ESA and its international partners have been using the International Space Station for more than two decades to conduct hundreds of experiments, including the study of the effects of spaceflight on human health.

Table for nine On the Space Station, astronauts are exposed to microgravity and space radiation while living and working in a confined environment. ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, who recently spent six months orbiting Earth with the Huginn mission, believes that missions like SubSea help them prepare for the many physiological and psychological challenges of space. “SubSea is an essential initiative to understand human resilience in extreme environments," says Andreas.

Full house “Research into life and work in confined environments, whether under the sea, in space or in remote locations on Earth provide invaluable insights into how humans adapt physically and mentally to isolation and stress,” he adds. “These efforts deepen our understanding of extreme environments and play a crucial role in preparing the global space community for the challenges of future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond,” says Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA’s Director of Human and Robotic Exploration.

Integrating knowledge from submarine and astronaut research communities could drive innovation in healthcare for polar stations, military deployments, hiking expeditions, populations living in prolonged darkness, and even mining operations. Findings could address clinical disorders such as seasonal affective disorder, depression, and sleep disturbances. This SubSea mission marks the initial phase of a project designed to expand its research scope in subsequent stages.

Portuguese expertise “SubSea aligns perfectly with Portugal’s growing focus on analogue activities and space medicine,” states Ricardo Conde, president of the Portuguese Space Agency.

Portuguese submarine from above Portugal has several terrestrial analogue sites, such as the Capelinhos Volcano and Barreiro da Faneca in the Azores and the Selvagens Islands in Madeira. These locations resemble conditions found on celestial bodies like the Moon and Mars. By leveraging its unique terrestrial and marine resources, Portugal is positioning itself as an essential hub for research, innovation, and training to support future space missions.