Science & Exploration Watch live: ESA outlines its search for astronauts 11/02/2021 3853 views 56 likes

For the first time in over a decade, the European Space Agency (ESA) is seeking new astronauts. Tune in to ESA Web TV on Tuesday 16 February from 13:00 CET (12:00 GMT) for briefings in six languages and all you need to know.

Each briefing will be one hour long, with ESA experts and astronauts outlining the selection criteria and desirable traits for astronauts. They will also provide further detail around the Parastronaut Feasibility Project and astronaut reserve, as well as ESA’s vision for the next 10 years of human and robotic exploration. English and French briefings will be held first, followed by sessions in German, Dutch, Italian and Spanish. All will be streamed live on ESA Web TV channels one and two.

ESA Class of 2009 astronauts Alexander Gerst and Samantha Cristoforetti A new website will also be launched at 13:00 CET (12:00 GMT) on Tuesday. This site is the hub of information relating to ESA’s 2021/22 astronaut selection and will be constantly updated with information for applicants and media. The application period runs from 31 March to 28 May 2021. ESA will only consider applications submitted to the ESA Career website within those eight weeks. After that, a six-stage selection process will start. This is expected to be completed in October 2022.

