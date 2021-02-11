ESA title
Key graphic for ESA astronaut selection 2021/22
Watch live: ESA outlines its search for astronauts

11/02/2021
For the first time in over a decade, the European Space Agency (ESA) is seeking new astronauts. Tune in to ESA Web TV on Tuesday 16 February from 13:00 CET (12:00 GMT) for briefings in six languages and all you need to know.

Each briefing will be one hour long, with ESA experts and astronauts outlining the selection criteria and desirable traits for astronauts. They will also provide further detail around the Parastronaut Feasibility Project and astronaut reserve, as well as ESA’s vision for the next 10 years of human and robotic exploration.

English and French briefings will be held first, followed by sessions in German, Dutch, Italian and Spanish. All will be streamed live on ESA Web TV channels one and two.

ESA Class of 2009 astronauts Alexander Gerst and Samantha Cristoforetti
A new website will also be launched at 13:00 CET (12:00 GMT) on Tuesday. This site is the hub of information relating to ESA’s 2021/22 astronaut selection and will be constantly updated with information for applicants and media.

The application period runs from 31 March to 28 May 2021. ESA will only consider applications submitted to the ESA Career website within those eight weeks. After that, a six-stage selection process will start. This is expected to be completed in October 2022.

Livestream programme: Tuesday 16 February 2021

English – 13:00–14:00 CET on ESA Web TV One
Participants:

  • Jan Wörner, ESA Director General
  • Samantha Cristoforetti, ESA astronaut
  • Tim Peake, ESA astronaut
  • David Parker, ESA Director of Human and Robotic Exploration
  • Frank De Winne, Head of the European Astronaut Centre
  • Jennifer Ngo-Anh, ESA Research and Payloads Programme Coordinator
  • Lucy van der Tas, ESA Head of Talent Acquisition

Moderator: Ninja Menning, Communication Department

French – 13:00–14:00 CET on ESA Web TV Two
Participants:

  • Claudie Haigneré, ESA astronaut
  • Luca Parmitano, ESA astronaut
  • Ersilia Vaudo-Scarpetta, Chief Diversity Officer
  • Guillaume Weerts, Space Medicine and European Astronaut Centre Management Support Team Lead
  • Didier Schmitt, Strategy and Coordination Group Lead, Human and Robotic Exploration
  • Zineb Elomri, Human Resources Officer

Moderator: Jules Grandsire, Communication Department 

German – 14:30–15:30 CET on ESA Web TV One
Participants:

  • Samantha Cristoforetti, ESA astronaut
  • Alexander Gerst, ESA astronaut
  • Josef Aschbacher, future ESA Director General
  • Chiara Manfletti, Head of Policy and Programme Coordination Department
  • Rüdiger Seine, Space Training Team Leader
  • Dagmar Boos, Head of Human Resources Competence and Policy Centre

Moderator: Jules Grandsire, Communication Department  

Dutch – 14:30–15:30 CET on ESA Web TV Two
Participants:

  • André Kuipers, ESA astronaut
  • Frank De Winne, Head of the European Astronaut Centre
  • Angelique Van Ombergen, Science Coordinator for Human Research
  • Lucy van der Tas, Head of Talent Acquisition

Moderator: Ninja Menning, Communication Department  

Italian – 15:30–16:30 CET on ESA Web TV One
Participants:

  • Luca Parmitano, ESA astronaut
  • Ersilia Vaudo-Scarpetta, Chief Diversity Officer
  • Josef Aschbacher, future ESA Director General
  • Sara Pastor, I-Hab Gateway module Team Leader
  • Antonella Costa, Human Resources Business Partner

Moderator: Fabrizio L’Abbate, Communication Department  

Spanish – 15:30–16:30 CET on ESA Web TV Two
Participants:

  • Matthias Maurer, ESA astronaut
  • Fabio Favata, Head of Strategy, Planning and Coordination Office
  • Sergi Vaquer Araujo, Senior Flight Surgeon
  • Rosario Martin-Sanchez, Head of Social Security & Related Policies Unit

Moderator: Emmet Fletcher, Communication Department

