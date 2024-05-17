Science & Exploration Your guide to the reveal of five new Euclid images 17/05/2024 1514 views 14 likes

ESA is releasing a new set of full-colour images captured by the space telescope Euclid. Follow a broadcast of the reveal on Thursday 23 May at 11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST. Five new portraits of our cosmos were captured during Euclid’s early observations phase, each revealing amazing new science. Euclid’s ability to unravel the secrets of the cosmos is something you will not want to miss.

Watch live from 12:00 on 23 May Tune into ESA Web TV directly or via the ESA YouTube livestream to follow the release: 12:00–13:00 Broadcast with experts The broadcast will showcase five new mesmerising portraits of our Universe. Several experts will guide us through the images and tell us about the science hidden within. The same day, the data of Euclid’s Early Release Observations will be made public, accompanied by ten forthcoming science papers. They come less than a year after the space telescope’s launch, and roughly six months after it returned its first full-colour images of the cosmos.

Press release and where to find the new images A ESA press release including high-resolution versions of all images will be issued on esa.int/euclid. The complete set of images will also be available via our ESA Space in Images archive here. To explore the images in the highest resolution, visit ESASky.

Euclid: ESA’s mission into the unknown



Next step: science survey On 14 February 2024, Euclid started its science survey. The data Euclid will gather over its six years in space will be released to the world in yearly data-releases. The first year of cosmology data will be released in summer 2026. A smaller data release of deep field observations is foreseen for spring 2025. Follow all updates on Euclid’s science results on twitter via @ESA_Euclid and on esa.int/Euclid.

About Euclid ESA's Euclid mission is designed to explore the composition and evolution of the dark Universe. The space telescope will create the largest, most accurate 3D map of the Universe across space and time by observing billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years, across more than a third of the sky. Euclid will explore how the Universe has expanded and how and how large-scale structure is distributed across space and time, revealing more about the role of gravity and the nature of dark energy and dark matter.